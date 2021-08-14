Schoolchildren are being LURED into getting coronavirus vaccines

A school district in Arizona is luring children to mass vaccination sites where they and their parents are bribed or coerced into getting the experimental and side effect-riddled Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines.

Reports coming out of Maricopa County state that a school district there – the Phoenix Union High School District – has been advertising its “Spread Love Not COVID Student Edition” mass vaccination event.

The event is advertised for schoolchildren in the county aged 12 years old and above. If these kids go to the mass vaccination event they will receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. (Related: Pfizer pushes ahead with plans to push coronavirus vaccines on younger children, including toddlers and infants.)

But that is not all. The schoolchildren and their parents are being lured to go to the mass vaccination event with bribes. The event organizers promise to give the children Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines as well as “free backpacks and other resources.”

Many parts of the country bribing parents and luring children into getting the vaccines

Similar attempts to lure children to get vaccinated are being done in other parts of the country.

In Pennsylvania, the School District of Pennsylvania is using robocalls to advertise its mass vaccination events. One automated message stated:

“Hello School District of Philadelphia families. The School District of Philadelphia, in collaboration with Philadelphia Department of Public Health, invites all members of the community age 12 and older to a Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Event … Please note that the Philadelphia Board of Health has determined that persons 12 and older who can provide proof of their date of birth can receive a Pfizer vaccine without parental consent.”

The message ended by emphasizing the fact that, even if parents do not want their children to get the COVID-19 vaccines, these kids can still take them without parental approval.

In Connecticut, Griffin Health, a private and supposedly not-for-profit health system, hosted a mass vaccination event called “A Shot in the Dark.”

This vaccination event was held at night, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and it was aimed at drawing in kids ages 12 to 15.

Griffin Health CEO Patrick Charmel bragged about luring in dozens of kids to the mass vaccination site with music, promises of free ice cream and other bribes.

“The kids have been coming out in large numbers, which is great so I wanna thank them and thank their parents for encouraging them to get vaccinated,” said Charmel.

Parents do not want their children to get the experimental vaccines

These kinds of mass vaccination events targeting children are happening all over the country despite the fact that as many as half of all parents do not want their kids to get the COVID-19 vaccines.

This comes from a recent survey measuring COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among parents in the U.S. It was conducted by researchers from the City University of New York Institute for Implementation Science in Population Health.

The survey was conducted on 1,119 parents from New York City and 2,074 parents from other parts of the United States.

Among all parents surveyed only 49 percent said they were going to vaccinate their youngest children when the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available for them. Twenty-six percent said they were not sure, and the remaining 25 percent said they will not vaccinate their children.

The parents who were hesitant about vaccinating their children reported concerns about the safety of the vaccines as their main reason. A quarter of the vaccine skeptical parents said they did not think their children need the vaccines because they are not at risk of getting a COVID-19 infection.

An earlier survey conducted by the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital showed similar results. The survey was conducted on 2,019 parents with at least one child between the ages of three and 18.

This survey found that a slim majority of parents surveyed – 51 percent –are unlikely to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19. These parents will not give their children the vaccines even if they got the full approval of the Food and Drug Administration.

The remaining 49 percent said they will likely get their children vaccinated against COVID-19.

Learn more about the push to vaccinate children and those opposed to it by reading the latest articles at Vaccines.news.

Arsenio Toledo

