Evidence has emerged to suggest that U.S.-NATO-led bioweapons operations are, in fact, taking place in and around Ukraine, and that Russia’s efforts there aim to dismantle this biological threat to the world.

Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia revealed disturbing information in a recent speech about what he described as “unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with 30-liter containers and equipment which can be used to spray bioagents.”

Three such vehicles were identified back on March 9 in the Kherson port region of Ukraine. About a month later, 10 more of those very same unmanned aerial drones were spotted in the area of Kakhovka.

“These facts are of particular importance considering a confirmed request from the Ukrainian side to the Bayraktar UAV manufacturer about the maximum payload of Bayraktar Akinci UAVs (flight range up to 300 km) and the ability to equip it with an aerosol generating system with a 20+ liters capacity,” Nebenzia explained.

It turns out that as of March 3, 2015, there is a United States patent, No. 8,967,029 B1, linked to these strange weapons that could potentially be hauling biological weapons into Ukraine.

The patent in question talks about the “aerial release of the infected mosquitoes, i.e., for a device (unit) designed to be applied as a technical means of delivery and use of a biological weapon.”

Such biological weapons include “immunobiological agents, bacteria, and viruses,” including “highly contagious” varieties of each of these “that could wipe out 100 per cent of the enemy troops.”

In other words, it appears as though the United States may be trying to release airborne biological weapons over Russian troops to kill them and prevent Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine from reaching victory. (Related: Will the Russian war in Ukraine lead to the end of Western civilization as we currently know it?)

“According to the description, such a UAV transports a container housing a huge number of infections-transmitting mosquitoes to release them at a designated area,” Nebenzia further explained. “The attacked people get infected with highly contagious diseases via mosquito bites.”

“The description clearly states that an infected military will not be able to fulfill the assigned mission, therefore ‘sickness can be a more valuable military tool, than the most up-to-date military guns and equipment.’ It is indicated that ‘infecting enemy’s manpower in such a way would be of a significant military effect.”

Ukraine has kept these biological weapons systems hidden from public view

U.S. legislation requires that any patent issued come with a complete description of the actual machine assembly as used. This would suggest that the U.S. has, in fact, created and now potentially unleashed a bioagent-delivering aerial vehicle system to use as a weapon against Russia.

Ukraine has conveniently failed to mention any of this activity or the research covering such programs and projects, which date back to 2016. This also includes the use of UP-4, Flu-Flyway, and P-781 technologies.

Ukraine has also failed to report the funding it has received from foreign state military departments, which are required “in order to prevent or reduce the occurrence of ambiguities, doubts and suspicions.”

“This raises the question of a violation of political obligations regarding the submission of data on confidence-building measures adopted by the stated-parties to the BTWC,” Nebenzia said.

“The U.S. reports also miss the data on the programs and projects implemented outside the U.S. national territory, or on the financing thereof. Our repeated appeals to the American side to provide exhaustive explanations with respect to such activities remain without due feedback in essence. Such secrecy and neglect of Russian claims by the United States but confirm their validity.”

The specific section of BTWC that Ukraine and the U.S. appear to be in violation of include Articles 1 and 4.

Analytical reports of the Kherson Department of the Security Service of Ukraine dated June 30, 2016, and Feb. 28, 2017, further confirm these violations, also linking Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp. to the procuring of microbiological laboratories across the deep state-occupied territory of Ukraine.

Russia continues to maintain that these U.S.-funded labs in Ukraine are being used to conduct research on pathogens of infectious diseases “that can be used to create or modernize biological weapons.”

“It is indicated that the fact that projects were subordinate to the military department of a foreign state created prerequisites for the foreign specialists to penetrate into the regional biolaboratories and familiarize themselves with strategic developments,” Nebenzia further explained in his speech.

Because of all this, Russia has put forward a draft resolution to the Security Council calling for a commission to investigate its claims against the U.S. and Ukraine concerning these matters.

“At the moment, the draft is under discussion at the expert level, and we count on its prompt endorsement and adoption,” Nebenzia added.

