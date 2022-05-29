Government data proves that people “fully vaccinated” for covid are developing AIDS, which is part of why you’re being distracted with Russia-Ukraine propaganda

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.Do Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” cause AIDS? A growing body of government data from all around the world suggests so, and that the Russia-Ukraine conflict is largely a distraction from it.

Public Health Scotland (PHS), the New Zealand Ministry of Health, the Canadian government, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and many other government agencies are quietly publishing data that reveals the truth, but the media is ignoring it.

Vaccine-induced acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (VAIDS) is arguably a best-case scenario for those who took the jabs. Exposé News says that “something much worse” could be happening that will soon manifest as the worst public health crisis the world has ever seen.

We already know that the “fully vaccinated” are more likely than the unvaccinated to test “positive” for the Fauci Flu. The fully jabbed are also more likely to get sick or die compared to the unvaccinated. How can this be if the injections supposedly “save lives?”

In 2021, rates of AIDS-related diseases, cancers and infections reported to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) increased by anywhere from 1,145 percent to 33,715 percent. This occurred right after Chinese Virus injections were hastily introduced under Operation Warp Speed.

Covid “vaccines” make a person more prone to catching covid and possibly dying

Each country seems to be reporting the data differently, the one common denominator being that they all appear to be intentionally shrouding the truth. PHS, for instance, announced back in January that starting on February 6, it will no longer report “cases,” hospitalizations and deaths on a weekly basis.

The reason for this is that data clearly shows a link between the injections and all sorts of health problems. In nearly every category measured, the fully jabbed are sicker and more likely to die, it turns out, which is not exactly a good marketing point for the jabs.

“The charts above have been created using the figures published by Public Health Scotland in their ‘COVID-19 & Winter Statistical Report’ published 16th Feb 22, and they show that Covid-19 infection, hospitalisation and death rates per 100,000 individuals were consistently higher among the fully vaccinated population,” reports the Exposé. “This is what Covid-19 vaccination has done to the people of Scotland.”

In New Zealand, the figures are even more striking. Between February 12-24, the number of covid cases recorded among the fully jabbed was 22,699. By comparison, only 1,291 unvaccinated people tested positive during that same time period.

“These case rates, just like the Public Health Scotland case rates, certainly pour water on the bonfire of anyone who says ‘vaccination reduces the chances of being infected with Covid-19,’ don’t they?” the Exposé adds.

“This means the Covid-19 injections have a real-world negative effectiveness, and we’re able to use Pfizer’s vaccine effectiveness formula to calculate it.”

That formula, by the way, looks like this:

Unvaccinated case rate per 100,000 – Vaccinated case rate per 100,000 / Unvaccinated case rate per 100,000 x 100 = Vaccine Effectiveness

Using this formula for the New Zealand data, covid jab effectiveness is shown to be minus-94.4 percent between January 6 through February 11. By February 24, it drops to minus-281.35 percent, meaning the fully jabbed are 3.8 times more likely to become infected with covid compared to the unvaccinated.

When the fully jabbed develop full-blown VAIDS, then what?

In Canada, which saw some of the world’s most draconian restrictions and jab mandates, new covid cases have been skyrocketing as of late. And four out of every five new cases, or 80 percent, are occurring in the fully jabbed.

Canadians who took the injections are, on average, four times more likely to become infected with covid compared to their unvaccinated counterparts; two times more likely to be hospitalized; and three times more likely to die.

In England, the figures are similar to those published by PHS. The case rate there is largely comprised of partially or fully vaccinated people with very few unvaccinated people experiencing any covid-related health problems.

Vaccine effectiveness there was found to be as low as minus-391.43 percent among the 60-69-year-old demographic by week 13. This is nowhere near the 95 percent effective rate claimed by Pfizer.
Keep in mind that the rate of disease and death among the fully jabbed in almost every country where data is available is increasing precipitously over time. This supports the notion that VAIDS is what these people are now suffering from, and that it will only get worse over time.

“Once a person progresses to AIDS, they have a high viral load and can transmit HIV to others very easily,” wrote an Exposé commenter about where this could all be headed. “In the absence of treatment, people with AIDS typically survive for about three years.”

The latest news about the health carnage caused by Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Expose-News.com

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.