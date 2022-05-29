Globalists want to track your “individual carbon footprint” for total control over your travel, food and consumption of goods

The World Economic Forum (WEF) met in Davos, Switzerland to discuss the future of controlling humanity. J. Michael Evans, president of the Alibaba Group, talked about the development of an “individual carbon footprint tracker.”

“We’re developing through technology an ability for consumers to measure their own carbon footprint,” said Alibaba’s Michael Evans. “What does that mean? That’s where they’re traveling, how they’re traveling, what are they eating, what are they consuming on the platform. Individual carbon footprint tracker. Stay tuned, we don’t have it operational yet but this is something that we are working on,” he added.

Chinese mega corporation to unleash new carbon footprint tracking technology

This carbon footprint tracker technology (from China) is designed to track and control every person’s travel and consumption of food, energy and other goods. To accomplish these goals of surveillance and control, the world elite would either have to use injectable or implantable surveillance technology or reset the global economy with a digital currency that can track and restrict everyone’s purchases and travel abilities. This tracking technology could be adapted into vehicles to restrict a person’s travel and interfere with their autonomy and freedom. Individuals have already been primed to accept this technology due to their use of apps and devices that track and record their every move, purchase and behavior.

The Alibaba Group is behind the technology. This Chinese mega corporation operates in a culture that doesn’t respect human rights. The company has great leverage and would be able to implement these tracking systems with ease. The company could easily convince corporations around the world to apply the “carbon footprint tracker” technology and shame companies that don’t go along as being “climate change deniers.”

Carbon footprint trackers go hand-in-hand with social credit scores and grander population control schemes

Now that individuals have given up their body sovereignty to mask and vaccine mandates, it wouldn’t be that hard to “mandate” this kind of technology for the “greater good.” Many people will easily go along with the carbon mandates to virtue signal that they are saving one another and “saving the planet.” This is all part of a grander scheme of implementing social credit scores, which have also been introduced in China. People will be pressured to slowly give up their faith in God and put their trust in a global government. In order to have a high social credit score and be acceptable in society, individuals will be cajoled to behave and believe as their masters desire. Social media platforms have already been engineered to prime people to comply with this system of social acceptance and control. The carbon footprint is just one of the main aspects in this system of total control over the population.

This technology will easily go hand-in-hand with future plandemics and climate change lock downs. The WEF previously praised the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021 as beneficial to the climate. In social media posts, the WEF advertised lockdowns as “quietly improving cities around the world.” Many of the WEF members supported contact tracing to unlawfully detain and lock people in their homes for two weeks at a time, (multiple times) under the guise of complying with a public health-ordered “quarantine.” These same WEF panelists lecture the world population about their carbon footprint, right before they take off in their private jets, which spew more carbon emissions in one flight than the average person uses in one year.

The WEF endorsed the lockdowns and the labeling of small businesses as “non-essential.” It was these totalitarian actions that rapidly consolidated corporate and government control over the population, quashing property rights and leaving individuals and businesses dependent on the next government stimulus. As WEF founder Klaus Schwab infamously said, “In the future, you’ll own NOTHING — and you’ll be happy about it.” Schwab and the rest of the WEF elite derive their pleasure from manipulating and controlling people and treating us all as expendable blips in a faithless, centrally-planned world.

