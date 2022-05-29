Monkeypox is a coverup (distraction?) for covid “vaccine” adverse events, including AIDS

Relaxation & Joint Comfort as Nature IntendedThe media’s new obsession over monkeypox could be a planned diversion away from the many adverse effects that are now appearing in people who took Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

Suddenly the monkey disease is said to be spreading among the LGBT community, and the same type of fearmongering that appeared at the start of the Fauci Flu plandemic is once again being deployed by the government and the media. (Related: Bill Gates and other deep state criminals held a monkeypox “simulation” event last year that predicted the current outbreaks.)

Even though this is hardly the first time that monkeypox has jumped ship from animals to humans, it is all of a sudden a major deal, we are told. Could it be that this is all a coverup or distraction to keep people fixated on the next scare rather than all the health damage being caused by Operation Warp Speed injections?

“The new evolving hysteria surrounding the alleged emergence of ‘monkeypox’ in Western nations is not what it appears to be,” reports Exposé News (UK). “We are not witnessing the monkeypox virus run rampant across first world countries for the first time ever.”

“Instead, we are witnessing the latest attempt to advance Draconian biosecurity policies through a monumental coverup of the devastating damage done to the immune systems of people who have had the Covid-19 vaccine. Damage so severe that it can be likened to Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome.”

Will monkeypox become the next global plandemic?

It turns out that monkeypox is really not that big of a deal. It is much less contagious than coronaviruses and not nearly as big of a threat as smallpox, its biological relative.

Chances are that very few people will actually catch it, save for those involved in homosexual sexual activity. So why all the ballyhoo about monkeypox – and why now specifically?

While monkeypox has mostly been restricted to Africa throughout its history of circulation, it did escape the continent and arrive in the United States for the first time in 2003. Since then, there have been a few minor outbreaks.

Now we are being told that monkeypox is spreading like wildfire at LGBT festivals in Europe, and the same type of rhetoric used in early 2020 to scare the world about covid is once again being used to scare the world about monkeypox.

“The main points to take away from this are that the alleged monkeypox disease is extremely rare, has rarely been seen outside of Africa, and has never been recorded in multiple countries outside of Africa at the same time,” the Exposé explains.

“So with that being the case, do you not find it strange that we are suddenly being told that cases of monkeypox are now being recorded in the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain, Italy and Germany, all at the same time?”

A map of all the places where monkeypox is suddenly an issue reveals that only those areas of the world where Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) jabs were introduced are reporting “cases” of it. Could it all be a big distraction from the elephant in the room known as Fauci Flu shot adverse events?

“… evidence suggests we’re not witnessing an outbreak of monkeypox across first-world countries at all,” reports indicate.

“Instead, we’re witnessing the consequences of the damage that has been caused to immune systems by the Covid-19 injections in the very same first-world countries, and authorities are rushing to cover it up.”

The longer time goes on, the more we are going to witness vaccine-induced AIDS (VAIDS) manifest in the “fully vaccinated.” With that said, monkeypox hysteria will likely continue until they move on to the next distraction.

The latest news about monkeypox can be found at Outbreak.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Expose-News.com

DrEddyMD.com

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.