Monkeypox is a coverup (distraction?) for covid “vaccine” adverse events, including AIDS

The media’s new obsession over monkeypox could be a planned diversion away from the many adverse effects that are now appearing in people who took Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

Suddenly the monkey disease is said to be spreading among the LGBT community, and the same type of fearmongering that appeared at the start of the Fauci Flu plandemic is once again being deployed by the government and the media. (Related: Bill Gates and other deep state criminals held a monkeypox “simulation” event last year that predicted the current outbreaks.)

Even though this is hardly the first time that monkeypox has jumped ship from animals to humans, it is all of a sudden a major deal, we are told. Could it be that this is all a coverup or distraction to keep people fixated on the next scare rather than all the health damage being caused by Operation Warp Speed injections?

“The new evolving hysteria surrounding the alleged emergence of ‘monkeypox’ in Western nations is not what it appears to be,” reports Exposé News (UK). “We are not witnessing the monkeypox virus run rampant across first world countries for the first time ever.”

“Instead, we are witnessing the latest attempt to advance Draconian biosecurity policies through a monumental coverup of the devastating damage done to the immune systems of people who have had the Covid-19 vaccine. Damage so severe that it can be likened to Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome.”

Will monkeypox become the next global plandemic?

It turns out that monkeypox is really not that big of a deal. It is much less contagious than coronaviruses and not nearly as big of a threat as smallpox, its biological relative.

Chances are that very few people will actually catch it, save for those involved in homosexual sexual activity. So why all the ballyhoo about monkeypox – and why now specifically?

While monkeypox has mostly been restricted to Africa throughout its history of circulation, it did escape the continent and arrive in the United States for the first time in 2003. Since then, there have been a few minor outbreaks.

Now we are being told that monkeypox is spreading like wildfire at LGBT festivals in Europe, and the same type of rhetoric used in early 2020 to scare the world about covid is once again being used to scare the world about monkeypox.

“The main points to take away from this are that the alleged monkeypox disease is extremely rare, has rarely been seen outside of Africa, and has never been recorded in multiple countries outside of Africa at the same time,” the Exposé explains.

“So with that being the case, do you not find it strange that we are suddenly being told that cases of monkeypox are now being recorded in the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain, Italy and Germany, all at the same time?”

A map of all the places where monkeypox is suddenly an issue reveals that only those areas of the world where Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) jabs were introduced are reporting “cases” of it. Could it all be a big distraction from the elephant in the room known as Fauci Flu shot adverse events?

“… evidence suggests we’re not witnessing an outbreak of monkeypox across first-world countries at all,” reports indicate.

“Instead, we’re witnessing the consequences of the damage that has been caused to immune systems by the Covid-19 injections in the very same first-world countries, and authorities are rushing to cover it up.”

The longer time goes on, the more we are going to witness vaccine-induced AIDS (VAIDS) manifest in the “fully vaccinated.” With that said, monkeypox hysteria will likely continue until they move on to the next distraction.

The latest news about monkeypox can be found at Outbreak.news.

Ethan Huff

