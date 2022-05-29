Klaus Schwab issues THREAT to Brazilian president for refusing to sign WHO pandemic treaty

Relaxation & Joint Comfort as Nature IntendedWorld Economic Forum (WEF) founder and Executive Director Klaus Schwab issued a thinly veiled threat toward Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after the strongman refused to sign the World Health Organization‘s (WHO) pandemic treaty.

“Let’s also be clear: The future is not just happening. The future is built by us, a powerful community – you, here in this room. We have the means to impose this state [of the future] on the world,” Schwab said in a video posted on Twitter.

The German globalist’s message came amid remarks made by Bolsonaro on May 15. The strongman leading the Portuguese-speaking nation voiced out Brazil’s explicit refusal to sign the WHO’s pandemic treaty, which grants the global health body overarching powers in the guise of addressing public health issues. (Related: Stunning plan devised by Klaus Schwab, founder of World Economic Forum, to hand globalists control of the world using COVID pandemic.)

“Brazil will not get into this [pandemic treaty]. Brazil is autonomous and will not get into this, you can forget that. I’ve already [spoken] to our foreign relations cabinet and if that proposal goes forward, it won’t be with Brazil,” said Bolsonaro.

“Moreover, I was the only statesman that didn’t adhere to the lockdown policies. I said we had to take care of the elderly and people with comorbidities, and today’s studies outside of Brazil especially show that I was right.”

He cited the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo as an example of the utter failure of lockdowns to curb the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Check this out: Which state in Brazil locked [down] itself the most? Sao Paulo. Which state had the most deaths per 100,000 people? Sao Paulo. That’s a sign I was right.”

Bolsonaro critical of COVID-19 guidance from the WHO

This was not the first time the Brazilian president crossed swords with the global health body – leading to Schwab castigating the strongman.

Back in October 2021, Bolsonaro and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tackled the world’s responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and their bigger repercussions. The two sat down during the G21 Summit that month, held in the Italian capital Rome.

The Brazilian leader started the ball rolling by asking if there was “prior consideration” on the global health body’s part when it implemented lockdowns and other measures. “All over the world, there are people who need to work to feed themselves,” he pointed out, adding that “the economy will collapse” if the lockdowns continue.

In response, Tedros said he does not see a need for Brazil to lock itself down due to the country’s high COVID-19 vaccination rate. Lockdowns were no longer necessary as long as Brazilians continue wearing face masks and washing their hands properly, he added.

Bolsonaro also questioned the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines, claiming “many who got the second dose are getting COVID-19. In Brazil, many who got the second dose are dying.”

But according to Tedros, it was possible for vaccinated people to die if they had comorbidities. “The vaccine does not prevent COVID, but it does prevent serious illness and death,” he added.

Meanwhile, Schwab mentioned two conditions that were necessary to bring about the Great Reset he espouses. These came amid Bolsonaro’s refusal to work with the WHO to advance the globalist agenda.

“The first one is that we act all as stakeholders of larger communities instead of serving only our self-interest. That’s what we call stakeholder responsibility. [The] second [condition is] that we collaborate,” Schwab said.

Watch Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro rejecting the WHO’s pandemic treaty below.

https://rumble.com/v16dtdx-brazilian-president-jair-bolsonaro-rejecting-the-whos-pandemic-treaty.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756

This video is from the Journaltv channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Be warned: The World Health Organization’s “Pandemic Treaty” will destroy all remaining freedoms and unleash a global MEDICAL DICTATORSHIP.

Brazil relives the worst of the pandemic as coronavirus cases and deaths surge anew.

Brazil records more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours for the first time.

Covid vaccines in action: Brazilian reporter, 36, suffers cardiac arrest, collapses during live broadcast

Ramon Tomey

Sources include:

BlacklistedNews.com

Twitter.com

WeLoveTrump.com

LifeSiteNews.com

Rumble.com

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.