Stunning plan devised by Klaus Schwab, founder of World Economic Forum, to hand globalists control of the world using COVID pandemic

For decades this small cadre of individuals has bonded together meeting at confabs like the World Economic Forum under phony templates like “climate change” where they discuss the latest schemes to cede more power unto themselves at the expense of the unwashed masses.

And the founder of the WEF, Klaus Schwab, is at the center of the latest plot for a globalist takeover, and he is using the COVID-19 pandemic as the vehicle, according to a shocking new report exposing the scheme.

According to RAIR Foundation USA, the plan is to create ‘COVID dictators’ who base their theft of civil liberties on the need to ‘protect’ us from a virus that has a far less deadly effect than past pandemics like the Spanish flu which broke out at the end of World War I (as if enough people hadn’t already died):

The German economist, journalist, and author Ernst Wolff has revealed some facts about Schwab’s “Young Global Leaders” school that are relevant for understanding world events during the pandemic in a video from the German Corona Committee podcast. While Wolff is mainly known as a critic of the globalist financial system, recently he has focused on bringing to light what he sees as the hidden agenda behind the anti-Covid measures being enacted around the world.

The report notes that the scheme centers around the WEF, which Schwab created in Switzerland in 1971 at the age of 32.

“The WEF is best-known to the public for the annual conferences it holds in Davos, Switzerland each January that aim to bring together political and business leaders from around the world to discuss the problems of the day. Today, it is one of the most important networks in the world for the globalist power elite, being funded by approximately a thousand multinational corporations,” the report states.

Though the WEF initially only attracted economists, it has grown in recent years, spreading to the super-elite within the fields of business, entertainment and the media.

“In 1992 Schwab established a parallel institution, the Global Leaders for Tomorrow school, which was re-established as Young Global Leaders in 2004. Attendees at the school must apply for admission and are then subjected to a rigorous selection process,” the report explains, going on to name early and recent graduates: German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as more recent grads California Governor Gavin Newsom and Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Other grads include billionaires Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, the report notes.

“Given the growing discontent with the anti-Covid measures put into practice by the school’s graduates who are now national leaders, Wolff believes it is possible that these people were selected due to their willingness to do whatever they are told, and that they are being set up to fail so that the subsequent backlash can be exploited to justify the creation of a new global form of government,” says the report.

“Indeed, Wolff notes that politicians with unique personalities and strong, original views have become rare, and that the distinguishing character of the national leaders of the past 30 years has been their meekness and adherence to a strict globalist line dictated from above,” the report adds.

That would help explain why all of the leftists who have gone to the Young Global Leaders school never deviate from public “solutions” to the same problems and issues — like lemmings. They’ve been hand-selected through a process that identified them as ‘yes’ men and women for the globalist cause, which brings us back to the COVID pandemic and why all of these people chose the same measures to ‘slow the spread’ (none of which worked but all of which gave them additional power).

“How is it that more than 190 governments from all over the world ended up dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in almost exactly the same manner, with lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccination cards now being commonplace everywhere?” one person noted in response to the report.

Now we know: It’s all part of a decades-long march to authoritarian globalism and COVID-19 is the latest vehicle.

Read more stories like this at Tyranny.news.

JD Heyes 

Sources include:

RairFoundation.com

DrEddyMD.com

