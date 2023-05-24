CLAIM: Pfizer’s covid injections reportedly contain DNA contamination, cancer-causing SV40

Much of the conversation about the toxicity of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” centers around their use of experimental mRNA technology and toxic spike proteins. But did you know that covid injections also contain cancer-causing SV40 virus promoters?
Microbiologist Kevin McKernan tested sample vials from Pfizer’s mRNA lot, which he found contain Simian Virus 40 promoters that are known to cause cancer in humans. Since the SV40 he found was just a piece of the virus rather than the whole thing, he described them as SV40 promoters.
In case you are unfamiliar with SV40, it is a rhesus monkey kidney cell virus that was used by the pharmaceutical industry to create polio vaccines. (Related: Roughly a decade ago, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) finally admitted 98 million Americans were given polio injections contaminated with the cancer-causing SV40 virus.)
Both the inactivate polio vaccine (IPV) and the oral “live” polio vaccine (OPV) developed by Dr. Albert Sabin were found to contain SV40, which later prompted the passage of a federal law in 1961 prohibiting the use of SV40 in any vaccines.
Apparently Pfizer missed the memo, though, as SV40 fragments and components were identified by McKernan in the company’s covid jabs. Perhaps this explains why cancer is a common side effect in those who got injected for covid?
World Council for Health says DNA contamination in covid jabs means a red line has been crossed
Another thing McKernan discovered in Pfizer’s covid jabs is unacceptable levels of double-stranded DNA plasmids, also known as DNA contamination. Both the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA injections were discovered to contain this DNA contamination.
Sasha Latypova is also familiar with the presence of DNA contamination in covid injections, having told Peter Snowden during an interview that it continues to be “a huge problem because of this replication competent plasmid.
“It can then invade human cells, it can invade the bacterial cells that live in your gut,” she added. “So, they go into the bacteria they replicate there, they replicate antibiotic-resistant genes … it can cause sepsis, it can cause cancer, all sorts of issues.”
Describing this as a red line that has been crossed, the World Council for Health (WCH) issued a warning that “DNA contamination of mRNA ‘vaccines’ poses a risk to everyone on the planet.”
“Replicable DNA, so-called plasmids, in both the monovalent and bivalent vaccines, which should not be there at all … We can only speculate how it will end, but what needs to happen today after the publication of the paper by McKernan et al (2023) is an immediate stop of the ‘covid-19 vaccine’ program.”
There is a fat chance of that ever happening, but at least the notion is gaining traction. The covid so-called “emergency” is now officially over, and suddenly the government has decided that the American public should no longer get Johnson & Johnson’s (Janssen) viral vector covid injection – but Pfizer and Moderna are still distributing their respective shots.
“It’s in both Moderna and Pfizer,” McKernan explained in an interview with Conservative Review‘s David Horowitz, noting that there appears to be no quality control in the manufacturing processes for these two widely distributed injections.
“We looked at the bivalent vaccines for both Moderna and Pfizer and only the monovalent vaccines for Pfizer because we didn’t have access to monovalent vaccines for Moderna. In all three cases, the vaccines contain double-stranded DNA contamination. If you sequence that DNA, you’ll find that it matches what looks to be an expression vector that’s used to make the RNA.”
Would you like to learn more about the dangers and ineffectiveness of all vaccine injections? You can do so at Vaccines.news.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
Expose-News.com
NaturalNews.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
We are affiliated The Wellness Company https://bit.ly/3V726zc
The Wellness Company Coupon for membership, supplements, doctor appointment, online consultation https://bit.ly/3V5NsIy
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd