NEVER FORGET: Democrats wanted the unvaccinated fired from their jobs, thrown in prison for rejecting covid jabs

The era of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is finally over, except for a few deranged diehards who are still choosing to wear a mask while driving alone or walking solitary through the local park. What is not over, though, are the repercussions that the covid tyrants inflicted upon society, which need to be remembered, and more importantly dealt with, through the criminal justice system.

Just because the Biden regime and other globalist power structures have suddenly decided that the covid “emergency” has ended – which is convenient since the whole thing fell apart before they could salvage the narrative – does not mean that these criminals get to walk away scot-free.

Untold millions of lives were destroyed because of this ritualistic psy-op, which included the experimental mass-drugging of the global population with a deadly chemical concoction known as covid “vaccines.” There was, in fact, a time when the perpetrators were calling for those who rejected this drugging to be jailed, or even killed, for resisting the effort to “save lives.”

Remember in early 2022 when a Rasmussen poll found that a majority of Democrats thought the unvaccinated should be locked up at home and fined until they agreed to get jabbed? Most Democrats also wanted the unvaccinated to be imprisoned, if necessary, to force their compliance.

One in three Democrats also said at the time that they believe unvaccinated parents should have their children forcibly removed from their homes by the government, while others promoted the idea of throwing vaccine resisters into government-run quarantine camps, also known as concentration camps.

(Related: Don’t forget that the Biden regime also intentionally disrupted the supply chains in an effort to punish unvaccinated Americans for their non-compliance with its demands.)

Remember when The View hosts called unvaccinated Americans “scum?”

Sadly, about one in four Republicans also told Rasmussen that unvaccinated Americans should be fined, locked up at home, or sent to a concentration camp until they agreed to obey, which makes many of them criminals just like the Democrats.

The idea of health freedom and medical choice is apparently lost on a sizeable portion of the population, which somehow still believes that government “authorities” have the rightful power to rule over their “subjects” like tyrants. The United States Constitution permits no such thing, and it is time We the People remind the others of this whenever we get the chance.

As another reminder of what the left, which apparently includes some Republicans, thought about the unvaccinated, check out the clip below from The View, in which the unvaccinated are referred to as “scum:”

The below mashup of clips shows many other leftists referring to the unvaccinated in much the same way:

It should also be noted that Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) throughout the covid scamdemic saga, is an anti-science loon who claims that natural immunity does not exist, among other bizarre claims:

In response to Walensky’s false claims about natural immunity, one commenter had this to say, which sums it up nicely:

“‘Science’ is man-made. ‘Natural immunity’ is God-made. I choose God.”

The latest news about what comes next for the covid criminals who committed flagrant acts of medical violence while unleashing medical fascism on the world under the guise of promoting “public health” can be found at Plague.info.

Ethan Huff

