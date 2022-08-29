BEYOND STUPID: China begins testing fresh fish, crabs, prawns for coronavirus germs as covid theater reaches insane new levels

The world's largest communist dictatorship is still obsessing over the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), which it claims to now be looking for in sea creatures like crabs and fish.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has resorted to swabbing the mouths of fresh fish, prawns and other ocean life in search of Chinese Germs, which China claims were brought in by a fisherman in Fujian province while conducting “illegal trade.”

“During operations, fishermen must undergo one test every day,” the CCP announced about the new testing requirements. “When fishermen and their catch reach the shore, both ‘humans and goods’ have to be tested.”

In other words, the Fauci Flu could be hiding anywhere, including inside a tiny shrimp or perhaps on the inside of an oyster. If you can stick a swab somewhere in it, then that is where China will probe in search of the WuFlu. (Related: Communist China’s commitment to imposing never-ending lockdowns is killing its people through starvation and other means.)

Australian epidemiologist says China’s swabbing fetish is “unnecessary”

At one point, the CCP was searching for covid germs inside people’s anuses, as you may recall.

The CCP is convinced that everything, including human poop, could be harboring Chinese Germs, which is why the country is obsessed with testing everything.

“Fish basically cannot carry coronavirus,” says Adrian Esterman, an epidemiologist from the University of South Australia, about how what China is doing is “unnecessary.”

“Firstly, they don’t have the receptors that coronaviruses latch on to. Secondly, the body temperature of fish is not suitable for the viruses to survive. The chance of a fish being infected with coronavirus is pretty much zero.”

Esterman had better be careful because these are fighting words, and the CCP tends to be intolerant of truths that go against its agenda. Fortunately for Esterman, he does not live in communist China.

It would appear as though the CCP just wants another excuse to invade and probe the bodies of living creatures, which is both sick and disturbing – but what else would you expect from communist China?

“They are testing with a PCR test that can’t detect viruses, for a virus that was never isolated,” wrote a commenter at Zero Hedge about how utterly ridiculous this all is. “The psyop continues.”

“Never forget that China is the blueprint for what the reptilians want for the human race. We are at war.”

Another responded that China is “simply keeping the narrative alive to create external disruption and facilitate internal control,” which just about covers it.

“Testing fish for COVID is just another reason, and not even one of the most glaring, that the Chinese can never be allowed to be in charge of ANYTHING except themselves,” added another.

“And that anyone who thinks positively of them (L’il Castro Trudeau cough** cough) should also be nowhere near the levers of power.”

Others questioned whether this alleged new testing regime is about creating more fear and spectacle for the Chinese people, or for keeping the psy-op going in the United States.

“Any videos of fish falling over dead in the street?” one of them wrote, hearkening back to the poorly acted displays that China put forth early on in the plandemic showing people supposedly dropping dead from Chinese Germs in the middle of the street.

“It’s been aimed at the West ever since the scam came out,” responded another. “Do you remember any people dropping dead on the streets here? Of course not. That’s because it’s all a great big scam.”

The latest news about communist China can be found at Tyranny.news.

Ethan Huff

