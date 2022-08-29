Plandemic snake oil salesmen now pushing mRNA nasal spray; call for second Operation Warp Speed

> The profit streams for Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) medical garbage – i.e., masks and “vaccines” – are quickly dying off, which explains the fresh push for another Operation Warp Speed grift.

Those who made obscene profits from the first Operation Warp Speed, which was proudly orchestrated by Donald Trump, claim that the latest alleged variant of “Omicron,” aka Moronic in anagram, only responds to a new nasal spray “vaccine.” And the only way to get this new mRNA mist into people’s nasal cavities is for the United States government to dump billions of dollars into fast-tracking its production and release.

Just like Trump did with the first so-called “vaccine,” which was made possible with a $10 billion payment of taxpayer monies to Big Pharma, the latest grifters in government and “science” say that the all-new nasal mRNA vaccine needs a massive cash infusion as part of Operation Warp Speed 2.0.

According to reports, billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates is behind the nasal mist. His Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation sent $2 million to pharmaceutical startup RIGImmune, one of the co-founders of which is Akiko Iwasaki. Iwasaki is also the co-founder of Xanadu Bio, a company that is in the business of developing lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) for inhalation.

Gates is also behind the “luciferase” vaccine ingredient that appears to be linked to microchip implants.

“Oligarchic support for nasal spray vaccines proceeds primarily from the beleaguered mind of Bill Gates, who is quietly disappointed in the performance of the mRNA elixirs and now places the better part of his hope in masking,” reports eugyppius.

“Thus efforts to stir up enthusiasm for snortable SARS-2 countermeasures are worth watching, as a test case for assessing the extent of Gates’s influence.”

Will Operation Warp Speed 2.0 finish what the first one aimed, but failed, to do?

Existing studies on LNPs show that they are highly dangerous. One involving mice resulted in death-inducing inflammation of the lungs – which is apparently what they have planned for humanity in the very near future.

If you thought the plandemic was ending, or that one political party or the other was going to save us all from what these genocidal maniacs have planned, think again.

“Or people could just inhale the actual Omicron virus, suffer mild cold symptoms, and get full robust immunity that way,” wrote a commenter at eugyppius about how real immunity happens.

“The covid ‘vaccines’ are working out much like the Spanish flu vaccine with most of those dying of both being those who took the vaccines,” wrote another.

Another wrote a lengthy, multi-paragraph critique of the illogic behind the whole narrative, which is so embarrassingly unbelievable at this point that only the dumbest and most gullible people out there believe that any of this is about public health and saving lives.

“So they’re working on a grant meant for diseases that disproportionately affect the third world, yet the places with the most persistent and widespread reinfections are the richest countries on earth? That have had more than their share of vaccines?” this person wrote.

“We need to declare victory over severe covid and all just move on.”

The author of eugyppius piped in that deactivated or attenuated virus nasal spray vaccines, which currently exist, are different than what the plandemic snake oil salesmen and saleswomen are now trying to push on the masses.

“Too bad for all those who hoped for deactivated or attenuated virus nasal spray vaccines. In this pandemic you can only add measures, never subtract them. You’re going to get the mRNA elixirs up your nose only after you’ve gotten them in your arm.”

The latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

