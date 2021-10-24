Biden regime intentionally disrupting supply chains to punish unvaccinated Americans

The cat is out of the bag concerning the real reason why shipping barges are not being allowed to dock at coastal ports in the United States.

It turns out that the Biden regime is punishing America with economic terrorism since not everyone has agreed to take Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” injections, which Trump just the other day was bragging about once again to former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

Wally Adeyemo, who currently works as fake “president” Joe Biden’s Deputy Treasury Secretary, may have accidentally told the truth – or they just do not care anymore if people know the truth – that the only way things are going to get back to “normal” economically speaking is if all Americans agree to roll up their sleeves.

“The reality is the only way we’re going to get to a place where we work through this transition is if everyone in America and everyone around the world gets vaccinated,” Adeyemo told ABC News.

The apparent plan is to starve out the country and make life as miserable as possible until the unvaccinated get tired of holding out and comply. If or until then, the Biden regime plans to withhold “the resources the American people need to make it to the other side,” Adeyemo admitted.

“They are masking authoritarianism as utilitarianism,” reported The Burning Platform. “The vaccine has not been mandated at the federal level in the U.S., yet, but it is apparent that the government plans to make life as difficult as possible for those who do not obey.”

Biden: Get vaccinated or I’m going to make you starve

The inflation that America is now having to endure is only “transitory” in the sense that the government is allowing it to spiral out of control as more punishment against unvaccinated America.

Adeyemo claims that China Joe has the solutions with the so-called “American Rescue Plan,” which centers around “getting stimulus into the hands of the American people so they’d be able to buy the products they need.”

When will this cash come? Well, probably not until more people living in the U.S. take the shots in obedience to Biden’s commands. In other words, obey or die seems to be Biden’s “new normal” policy framework.

“Yes, the government expects us, the Great Unwashed, to be thankful for their measly handouts to purchase unavailable products at an all-time high,” added The Burning Platform.

“There is a reason people have recently nicknamed the president ‘bare shelves Biden,’ with the hashtags #BareShelvesBiden and #EmptyShelvesJoe becoming a viral sensation.”

As of this writing, hundreds of ships filled with hundreds of thousands of containers full of goods are still not being allowed to dock at the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, which together handle about 40 percent of the nation’s products.

There is still no estimated timeframe for when the ports will begin their promised 24/7 operations, though word on the street is that these ports have always run on a 24/7 schedule until Biden got “elected.”

“Some ships are allegedly waiting 12 days at anchor before reaching the dock, and over 60 vessels are idled in the San Pedro Bay at the moment,” The Burning Platform added about the situation.

“With one of the nation’s busiest shopping holidays approaching (Black Friday) followed by ongoing seasonal shopping, this matter is likely to turn ugly.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, meanwhile, cannot be bothered to do anything to help it along. According to reports, he is busy on paternity leave with he and his “husband’s” new adopted designer baby.

“Taking it a step further, the Democrats are also demanding that the GOP pass the multi-trillion dollar infrastructure bill and are now using it as leverage,” The Burning Platformfurther revealed.

The latest news about the Biden regime’s plan of waging economic war against America until everyone gets vaccinated can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

