Unvaccinated lawmakers now getting locked out of government buildings

Members of the Washington House of Representatives who have not gotten “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) are being locked out of the Capitol building in Olympia, according to new reports.

Unless they can show proof that they took one of the vaccines that Donald Trump proudly brought into the world at warp speed, House members are no longer allowed to enter any building on the entire Capitol campus.

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.State Rep. Jim Walsh uploaded a video showing that he is no longer able to get inside his office because his key card to enter the building has been disabled.

“The House Executive Rules Committee has come up with what they call an interim policy that prevents members from getting in the buildings on the Capitol campus if they don’t present covid vaccine papers, and I have not presented covid vaccine papers,” Walsh explains.

“So, I can’t access my office. I can’t access the floor, the main chambers over under the dome. I can’t do work from the Capitol as a legislator in this state.”

Describing this latest development as “unusual” and “not something that the majority of the members of the legislature have voted on,” Walsh goes on to explain that this tyranny came about at the order of a select few who decided they would tyrannize others for refusing to take the same drugs (vaccines) they did.

“It’s not an emergency proclamation from the governor,” Walsh says. “It’s something different. It is an interim policy made by a small group of legislators and enforced on all legislators here, or at least all House members.”

Washington legislators who belong to religion of Covidism have gone full fascist

Walsh regularly conducts question and answer (Q&A) sessions on his Facebook page in which he interacts with his constituents and other members of the public. This time, he put that on pause to warn people about what is happening at his state capitol, and possibly others.

“It is one more example of what I’ve talked about before of this slippery slope toward lawlessness,” Walsh says. “It’s one more example of when we don’t rein in the governor from his unlawful behavior, there’s a slippery slope effect, a corrosive effect on other elements of government whether it’s the judges of the judicial branch or here the legislators of the legislative branch.”

State legislatures are supposed to act as checks and balances against the governor and the executive branch, but in this case, they have gone all-in with a corrupt governor, Jay Inslee, who continues to push Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) tyranny on Washingtonians.

“Not only is the legislature in this state not acting as a check on the governor’s overreach and missteps, we’re following the governor’s example by locking people out of their offices if they don’t provide papers,” Walsh laments.

“This is not constitutional. In my opinion this is not legal, and it’s not moral. We are absolutely falling into some sort of Stockholm Syndrome that’s taken hold of the legislature here in Olympia.”

Being one of the good legislators who still remains, Walsh recognizes that his job is not to side with the governor against the people of his state, but rather the opposite. The legislature’s job is to give the people a voice against this kind of tyranny and corruption.

“Rather than be that active check against the governor’s abuses, we’re following the governor’s lead,” he says.

“That’s not what we’re supposed to be doing. We’re supposed to be standing up to that and representing you and giving you a voice … so this is not proper governance, and locking members out of their offices if they don’t provide papers, well to me that’s just not American.”

To keep up with the latest news about the left’s love affair with Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) oppression, be sure to check out Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

RumorMillNews.com

Facebook.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

One thought on “Unvaccinated lawmakers now getting locked out of government buildings

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.