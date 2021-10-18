TV station looking for stories of unvaccinated fatalities gets flooded with reports of vaccine injuries

About a month ago, WXYZ-TV Channel 7 posted on their Facebook page looking for users who wanted to share stories about deaths among those unvaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19). Instead, the ABC affiliate in Detroit received many stories of harm and death caused by the coronavirus vaccine.

User-shared stories include heart issues, blood clots and death

Organic Support for a Strong Immune SystemEarly in September, Detroit’s ABC affiliate station asked Facebook users to share stories of unvaccinated people who have died because of coronavirus. Instead of receiving the stories they were anticipating, the station was flooded with various reports of death and injury among people who have already received the coronavirus vaccine.

The station’s post read: “After the vaccines were available to everyone, did you lose an unvaccinated loved one to COVID-19? If you’re willing to share your family’s story, please DM us your contact information. We may reach out for a story we’re working on.”

As of this writing (about a week after the FB post), the post had 212,000 comments.

Detailed below are some of the stories shared by the commenters:

  • According to Becky Burch, her aunt died one week after vaccination. They didn’t connect the death to the coronavirus vaccine until visiting another cousin who had family die after getting the shot with the same “strange” issue. While unsure of the details, Burch believes her aunt died because of the vaccine that was supposed to protect her.
  • Krista Evans said that she knew at least three people who died soon after getting vaccinated. She added that people she knew with coronavirus only had “very mild flu-like symptoms” that didn’t require the dangerous vaccine.
  • Maximilien Robespierre shared that while he didn’t personally know anyone who has died from coronavirus, he knows a 37-year-old who was vaccinated and died of a brain aneurysm eight days after getting the vaccine.
  • According to Richard Smother, his coworker’s 12-year-old daughter required emergency medical services when she collapsed one hour after getting her second shot.

Besides vaccine-related deaths, the commenters shared stories about the negative side effects caused by the vaccine, such as digestive issues, loss of sight and movement, heart attacks and blood clots.

Jessica Mauldin shared that her mother suffered a heart attack four days after getting vaccinated and that she now has a blood clot in her lung.

Meanwhile, Juli Smith said that her neighbor died because of the coronavirus vaccine. Additionally, Smith’s mother can’t feel her arms and legs. One of her close friends was also rushed to the ER several times because of debilitating headaches.

Smith lamented that her mother and friend’s doctors claim the vaccine and symptoms aren’t related. Finally, her husband’s doctor refused to let him test for coronavirus antibodies, with Smith claiming that these doctors are “complicit.”

According to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database, by July 19, 2021, there were 419,513 adverse event reports linked to coronavirus vaccination in the country.

A total of 1,814,326 symptoms were reported, including:

  • Muscle, bone, joint pain and swelling
  • Injection site pain, bleeding, hardening and bruising
  • Reddening at the injection site or elsewhere, rashes and hives
  • Fatigue, lethargy and loss of energy
  • Headache and migraine

The truth is far from the story mainstream media is telling

View WXYZ-TV Channel 7’s Facebook post to check out more horrifying stories from users, most of which contradict the station’s aim to paint the vaccine in a positive light.

The post has been shared 192,000 times. (Related: Coronavirus vaccine injury reports now exceed 400,000 victims in the USA.)

The heavy ratio of comments about death and injury from the coronavirus vaccine paints a picture that’s the opposite of what Big Pharma and mainstream media tell citizens.

On the same day that the station asked users to share stories of death among the unvaccinated because of coronavirus, it shared the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistic claiming that people who didn’t get vaccinated are “11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those fully vaccinated.”

Back in July CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky claimed that over 97 percent of hospitalizations from coronavirus were made up of unvaccinated people, but this contradicted the CDC’s own data released at the time, which said that 15 percent of in-hospital coronavirus deaths were among those who were vaccinated.

At a White House press briefing, Walensky admitted that the number didn’t include updated data from the Delta variant.

As of early August, studies in Israel suggest that coronavirus vaccines had “waning” effectiveness and that a shocking 85 to 90 percent of the hospitalizations were among those who were already fully vaccinated.

Visit VaccineInjuryNews.com for more articles about the many negative side effects of various vaccines.

Zoey Sky 

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

Facebook.com

SharylAttkisson.com

IntraCal™ contains both calcium orotate and magnesium orotate to help support healthy bones, teeth, the nervous system, and even cardiovascular health.

Related Topics

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.