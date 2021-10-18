TV station looking for stories of unvaccinated fatalities gets flooded with reports of vaccine injuries

About a month ago, WXYZ-TV Channel 7 posted on their Facebook page looking for users who wanted to share stories about deaths among those unvaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19). Instead, the ABC affiliate in Detroit received many stories of harm and death caused by the coronavirus vaccine.

User-shared stories include heart issues, blood clots and death

Early in September, Detroit’s ABC affiliate station asked Facebook users to share stories of unvaccinated people who have died because of coronavirus. Instead of receiving the stories they were anticipating, the station was flooded with various reports of death and injury among people who have already received the coronavirus vaccine.

The station’s post read: “After the vaccines were available to everyone, did you lose an unvaccinated loved one to COVID-19? If you’re willing to share your family’s story, please DM us your contact information. We may reach out for a story we’re working on.”

As of this writing (about a week after the FB post), the post had 212,000 comments.

Detailed below are some of the stories shared by the commenters:

According to Becky Burch, her aunt died one week after vaccination. They didn’t connect the death to the coronavirus vaccine until visiting another cousin who had family die after getting the shot with the same “strange” issue. While unsure of the details, Burch believes her aunt died because of the vaccine that was supposed to protect her.

Krista Evans said that she knew at least three people who died soon after getting vaccinated. She added that people she knew with coronavirus only had “very mild flu-like symptoms” that didn’t require the dangerous vaccine.

Maximilien Robespierre shared that while he didn’t personally know anyone who has died from coronavirus, he knows a 37-year-old who was vaccinated and died of a brain aneurysm eight days after getting the vaccine.

According to Richard Smother, his coworker’s 12-year-old daughter required emergency medical services when she collapsed one hour after getting her second shot.

Besides vaccine-related deaths, the commenters shared stories about the negative side effects caused by the vaccine, such as digestive issues, loss of sight and movement, heart attacks and blood clots.

Jessica Mauldin shared that her mother suffered a heart attack four days after getting vaccinated and that she now has a blood clot in her lung.

Meanwhile, Juli Smith said that her neighbor died because of the coronavirus vaccine. Additionally, Smith’s mother can’t feel her arms and legs. One of her close friends was also rushed to the ER several times because of debilitating headaches.

Smith lamented that her mother and friend’s doctors claim the vaccine and symptoms aren’t related. Finally, her husband’s doctor refused to let him test for coronavirus antibodies, with Smith claiming that these doctors are “complicit.”

According to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database, by July 19, 2021, there were 419,513 adverse event reports linked to coronavirus vaccination in the country.

A total of 1,814,326 symptoms were reported, including:

Muscle, bone, joint pain and swelling

Injection site pain, bleeding, hardening and bruising

Reddening at the injection site or elsewhere, rashes and hives

Fatigue, lethargy and loss of energy

Headache and migraine

The truth is far from the story mainstream media is telling

View WXYZ-TV Channel 7’s Facebook post to check out more horrifying stories from users, most of which contradict the station’s aim to paint the vaccine in a positive light.

The post has been shared 192,000 times. (Related: Coronavirus vaccine injury reports now exceed 400,000 victims in the USA.)

The heavy ratio of comments about death and injury from the coronavirus vaccine paints a picture that’s the opposite of what Big Pharma and mainstream media tell citizens.

On the same day that the station asked users to share stories of death among the unvaccinated because of coronavirus, it shared the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistic claiming that people who didn’t get vaccinated are “11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those fully vaccinated.”

Back in July CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky claimed that over 97 percent of hospitalizations from coronavirus were made up of unvaccinated people, but this contradicted the CDC’s own data released at the time, which said that 15 percent of in-hospital coronavirus deaths were among those who were vaccinated.

At a White House press briefing, Walensky admitted that the number didn’t include updated data from the Delta variant.

As of early August, studies in Israel suggest that coronavirus vaccines had “waning” effectiveness and that a shocking 85 to 90 percent of the hospitalizations were among those who were already fully vaccinated.

Visit VaccineInjuryNews.com for more articles about the many negative side effects of various vaccines.

