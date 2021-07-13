Coronavirus vaccine injury reports now exceed 400,000 victims in the USA

Reports of injuries following Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination have surpassed 400,000, according to U.S. government data. As of July 5, there have been 411,931 vaccine injuries reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Of the more than 400,000 reports, 6,985 of these were deaths following inoculation.

The most recent VAERS data showed 411,931 total adverse events from Dec. 14, 2020 through June 25, 2021. The 6,985 total fatalities were a result of 872 deaths being recorded over the previous week. Meanwhile, 34,065 serious injury reports were noted – an increase of 2,825 compared with last week’s figures.

Furthermore, recent data also showed that 321 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in the U.S, as of June 25. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine took the top spot with 177 million doses, while the Moderna vaccine followed with 132 million doses. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only had 12 million doses administered so far. Both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines required two doses, while the J&J adenoviral vector vaccine required only one dose.

These vaccines were also associated with a number of adverse reactions reported to VAERS. Of the almost 1,800 reports of vaccine-related anaphylaxis, 99 percent were attributed to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Less than 2 percent of cases were attributed to both the Moderna and J&J vaccines.

VAERS data also showed cardiovascular issues following inoculation with COVID-19 vaccines – with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine accounting for the majority of these. Of the 300 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis submitted to the system, 296 were linked to the Pfizer shot. All but one of the 52 reports of blood clotting disorders were also attributed to the New York-based company’s vaccine. (Related: Former Pfizer exec: Children are 50 times more likely to die from coronavirus vaccine than from the virus itself.)

The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration back in December 2020. Meanwhile, the J&J vaccine was granted EUA in February 2021.

Alarming numbers have also been recorded across the pond

The many reports of vaccine-related injuries following COVID-19 inoculation were not only limited to the U.S. The U.K. also recorded many vaccine injuries through its Yellow Card reporting system, operated by the British Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

But researchers from the Evidence-based Medicine Consultancy (EbMC) in England found an “overwhelming” number of adverse reactions linked to the COVID-19 vaccines. They looked at data from Yellow Card and surmised that the high figures definitely raised alarm bells. EbMC Director Dr. Tess Lawrie wrote about her group’s findings in a June 9 letter to MHRA Chief Executive Officer Dr. June Raine.

Lawrie’s letter said that between Jan. 4 and May 6 of this year, Yellow Card recorded a total of 888,196 adverse events and 1,253 deaths. Given the figures, she noted that “the MHRA now has more than enough evidence to declare the COVID-19 vaccine unsafe for humans.” (Related: Evidence-based medicine consultancy issues “yellow card” warning about dangers of covid vaccines.)

Lawrie later told TrialSiteNews in an interview: “The scope of morbidity is striking, evidencing a lot of incidents and what amounts to a large number of ill.” She added that the Yellow Card system was “incredibly opaque” as researchers are unable to filter vaccine safety incidents by age, gender or other attributes.

According to Lawrie, about 60 percent or more of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.K. came from AstraZeneca. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine made up the remainder of the vaccines used in its inoculation program.

The EbMC director posted three questions for the MHRA to answer. She asked how many people have died within 28 days of vaccination, how many people have been hospitalized for the same period and how many people have been disabled as a result of the vaccination. Lawrie also exhorted the regulator to urgently publicize reports of vaccine adverse reactions and assist people wishing to report their experience.

Lawrie concluded the letter: “Preparation should be made to scale up humanitarian efforts to assist those harmed by the COVID-19 vaccines, and to anticipate and ameliorate medium to longer term effects. As the mechanism for harms from the vaccines appears to be similar to COVID-19 itself, this includes engaging with numerous international doctors and scientists with expertise in successfully treating COVID-19.”

Visit VaccineInjuryNews.com to read more articles about adverse reactions following COVID-19 vaccination.

Ramon Tomey

Sources include:

WakingTimes.com

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

TheFreeThoughtProject.com

TrialSiteNews.com 1 [PDF]

TrialSiteNews.com 2

Related Topics