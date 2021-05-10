Covid-19 vaccine spike proteins are killing people, not merely the “virus”

New research from the Salk Institute has inadvertently revealed that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “spike” proteins, which are forever generated inside the body following an experimental gene therapy (mRNA) injection, are directly responsible for causing injury and death.

Salk insists that only the “virus” spike proteins are dangerous and not the ones found in vaccines, but anyone with a brain knows better. A spike protein is a spike protein and the latest science shows that they are deadly, attacking the vascular system on a cellular level.

A paper recently published in the journal Circulation Research found that Chinese Virus spike proteins are more of a threat to the vascular system than they are to the respiratory system.

“A lot of people think of it as a respiratory disease, but it’s really a vascular disease,” says Uri Manor, an assistant research professor and co-author of the study.

“That could explain why some people have strokes, and why some people have issues in other parts of the body. The commonality between them is that they all have vascular underpinnings.”

Tests involving a “pseudovirus” that was basically just a clump of Wuhan Flu spike proteins surrounding an inert substance resulted in the same damage to lungs and arteries as the alleged virus itself.

“Tissue samples showed inflammation in endothelial cells lining the pulmonary artery walls,” Salk reports.

“The team then replicated this process in the lab, exposing healthy endothelial cells (which line arteries) to the spike protein. They showed that the spike protein damaged the cells by binding ACE2. This binding disrupted ACE2’s molecular signaling to mitochondria (organelles that generate energy for cells), causing the mitochondria to become damaged and fragmented.”

Don’t get the jab unless you want to suffer and possibly die

Earlier studies produced similar results, suggesting that the real threat in all this is not some “virus” but rather the spike proteins that are being deliberately injected into people’s bodies as a “vaccine.”

“If you remove the replicating capabilities of the virus, it still has a major damaging effect on the vascular cells, simply by virtue of its ability to bind to this ACE2 receptor, the S protein receptor, now famous thanks to Covid,” Manor admits.

“Further studies with mutant spike proteins will also provide new insight towards the infectivity and severity of mutant SARS CoV-2 viruses.”

A group called Doctors for Covid Ethics has issued a statement in response to the study that warns about the dangers and ineffectiveness of taking a Chinese Virus injection.

“The risk-benefit calculus is … clear: the experimental vaccines are needless, ineffective and dangerous,” the group maintains.

“Actors authorizing, coercing or administering experimental COVID-19 vaccination are exposing populations and patients to serious, unnecessary, and unjustified medical risks.”

Based on what the Salk study reveals, it is now clear that the Chinese Virus is primarily a disease of the vascular system, and its main culprit is the spike protein.

Putting two and two together, the only logical conclusion is that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections that contain ingredients designed to trigger the continuous production of said spike protein inside the body are an almost certain death sentence for those who take them.

“The vaccines are dangerous to both healthy individuals and those with pre-existing chronic disease, for reasons such as the following: risk of lethal and non-lethal disruptions of blood clotting including bleeding disorders, thrombosis in the brain, stroke and heart attack; autoimmune and allergic reactions; antibody-dependent enhancement of disease; and vaccine impurities due to rushed manufacturing and unregulated production standards,” Doctors for Covid Ethics warns.

