Trump still trying to claim credit for deadly covid vaccines that are killing Americans

There is a reason why Donald Trump earned for himself the title of “father of the vaccine.” Not only does he boastfully call himself this, but Trump continues to tour the media circuit bragging about how he would successfully “convince” more people to take the shots if he were still president instead of Joe Biden.

During a recent appearance with Bill O’Reilly, formerly of Fox News, Trump said, “I would sell it to them,” referring to his perceived ability to manipulate more unvaccinated people than Biden every could into taking the “Operation Warp Speed” injections.

Hematrex® is an herbal circulatory system support formula that promotes blood vessel strength and elasticity for healthy blood flow throughout the body.In less than nine months, Trump went on to boast, his administration was able to fast-track three different “vaccines” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) that are now being administered all around the world.

“Look, I’m very proud of what we did with the vaccines,” Trump told O’Reilly, who now hosts a political news show on The First TV.

“It was supposed to take five years,” Trump added about the production timeline for the shots, “and they said it wasn’t going to work. I did three vaccines in less than nine months and they do work, they work really well.”

According to Trump, there was “no talk” about a vaccine mandate while he was still president, and not because his administration did not plan to get everyone injected. No, in Trump’s mind, there did not need to be a mandate because “everybody wanted the vaccine” under his rule.

“Now a lot of people don’t want it,” Trump went on to lament.

Trump has never once mentioned covid vaccine adverse events

Trump has yet to so much as mention the litany of adverse events that are being reported in conjunction with his shots. Instead, he is focused on trying to take credit for them over Biden.

Since the first vaccine trial data to be released came out about a week after he “lost” the 2020 election, Trump’s biggest concern right now is that Biden will take credit for their production and release instead of him.

Trump wants the world to know that it was he who funneled billions of American taxpayer dollars into Big Pharma’s coffers to produce these shots, making a few select pharmaceutical CEOs very wealthy.

Biden, meanwhile, has resorted to threatening unvaccinated Americans with punishment if they continue to reject Trump’s vaccines, which are not Biden’s vaccines, apparently.

“Our patience is wearing thin,” Biden mumbled during an appearance. “And your refusal (to get injected) has cost all of us.”

Trump and many other Republican politicians are singing much the same tune about these shots, mainly that they are “safe and effective” and everyone should get them. The only difference between Republicans and Democrats, at least as far as what they are saying vocally about the jabs, is that Republicans would appear to be against vaccine mandates.

What good are these empty words, though, when the mandates are going to be imposed by the private sector or by the federal government regardless? And let us not forget that there would be nothing to mandate had Trump not warp-speeded these things through the process, as there would not have been any covid vaccines available for at least another four years.

“Trump was put into place to stoke the prospects of civil war,” wrote one commenter at Zero Hedge. “To further the division and hatred. All according to the plan to destroy America from within.”

“Trump was a false hope Trojan Horse,” added another, agreeing with the sentiment.

More related news about Trump’s obsession with covid vaccines and wanting to take credit for them can be found at Trump.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

Yahoo.com

ZeroHedge.com

DrEddyMD.com

Elevate Your Health with Moringa

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.