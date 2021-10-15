Here goes the airline industry! Boeing to force 125,000 employees to be injected with deadly spike protein cocktail by Dec. 8th or they’re FIRED

All employees who work at the government-contracted aviation corporation Boeing will need to be “fully vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) by the 8th of December or else the company is planning to fire every single one of them.

An internal announcement from the multinational behemoth, which employs some 125,000 people in the United States alone, threatened all remaining unvaccinated employees with impending termination if they continue to refuse the “Operation Warp Speed” injections that were rushed to market by Donald Trump.

“Employees who are unable to be vaccinated due to a disability or sincerely held religious belief must submit an accommodation request,” Boeing wrote in the announcement, adding that even these employees will be punished by being forced to “undergo frequent testing and be ready to present a negative test result upon request.”

Boeing claims that fake “president” Joe Biden is behind the mandate as the Pedophile-in-Chief has ruled that the entire aviation industry, from defense contractors to jet manufacturers to major airlines to subcontractors, must get jabbed immediately in order to continue working.

One of the largest U.S. defense contractors, Boeing had previously just “encouraged” its employees to get jabbed. Thanks to the Biden regime, though, Boeing is now demanding it in order for its workers, many of whom have been there for many years, to keep getting a paycheck.

Boeing airplanes aren’t even safe to fly on anyway

Since Boeing refuses to disclose how many of its employees are refusing to get injected, we can only speculate that the number is probably pretty high, especially if the company is having to issue threats like this.

Chances are, Boeing is about to lose a whole lot of employees come December. This will render the already faltering company even more on the down and out since, as you may recall, its airplanes are not exactly safe anymore.

Once the critically thinking employees who do not want to damage their immune systems and reprogram their DNA with spike protein needles depart, Boeing will become a mere shell of what it once was, which was a reliable company that made quality products.

Since the 737 MAX and the Dreamliner are both unfit for flying, will Boeing ever again produce a safe and reliable airplane once its entire staff is comprised of only spike protein-injected zombies?

Competitor Raytheon Technologies Corp. is planning a similar move with its 125,000 U.S.-based staff, which are likewise being told that they must get injected with Operation Warp Speed needles by Jan. 1, 2021, or else face termination.

Lockheed Martin Corp., meanwhile, does not appear to be implementing the same type of mandate, at least not yet. Lockheed says that its employee vaccination rates are “above local and national averages,” but that only around half of its employees at some shipyards are currently injected.

“Boeing is a signature member of the Whirled Economic Forum,” wrote one commenter at Citizen Free Press. “Workers are in for a EUA death-jab beat-down, but should stick to their principles. You should think twice about commercial flying, going forward.”

“The Boeing assembly line at Charleston, South Carolina (airport) is non-union,” wrote another. “Governor McMaster needs to execute an anti-vaccine EO like Governor Abbott has just done in Texas.”

Others pointed out that Beijing Biden’s mandates hold no weight whatsoever, and that Americans need to stick to their guns and just say no when presented with a “vaccine” mandate for Chinese Germs.

“If everyone walked out on Monday, this would all end immediately,” pointed out another about how We the People have the power to stop this in an instant.

The latest news about Hunter’s dad and his fake, unconstitutional Wuhan coronavirus (Covicd-19) “vaccine” mandates can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

