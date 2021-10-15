Vitamin D could end covid, if only the media would talk about it

One of the healthiest states right now as far as Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “cases” go is Florida, which just so happens to be sunny and warm. Many northern states, meanwhile, which are edging into autumn, are seeing a corresponding uptick in new cases.

Many of these northern states are much more “fully vaccinated” than Florida and other southern states, and yet their residents are getting sick and flooding hospitals in record numbers? How can this be? One answer could be the extra vitamin D that Floridians are getting due to their closer proximity to the equator.

It turns out that the Chinese Virus does not like vitamin D. And southern states that are saturated in more vitamin D from natural sunlight – these also include Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, and Texas – are seeing a corresponding decline in illnesses.

At the very same time, northern states like Vermont, which is currently the most “fully vaccinated” state in the country is seeing a massive surge in hospitalizations. This is due not only to a lack of vitamin D exposure and intake but also to the fact that the jabs are decimating people’s immune systems and creating antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE).

While Mississippi, as another southern example, has seen a sharp decline in new cases of the Fauci Flu, Vermont is seeing its covid cases skyrocket.

“COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state, one of the worst-hit in the nation, dropped from 1,667 on Aug. 19 to 403 on Thursday,” reported The Epoch Times about Mississippi.

“Vermont … went from one case on July 5 to 286 on Oct. 1, and eight hospitalizations in the month of June to 160 in the month of September, though the metrics have been declining in recent days.”

The government and media are either dumb or liars – or perhaps both

North Dakota is following a similar track to Vermont, even though it is not as “fully vaccinated.” North Dakota is, however, one of the northernmost states in the country, which again points to lack of vitamin D as a risk factor.

“In North Dakota, active cases jumped from 143 on July 5 to 4,485 on Oct. 7 while hospitalizations rose from 9 to 184,” The Epoch Times added.

Hilariously, the government and the mainstream media are going out of their way to obfuscate the truth about vitamin D. Not a single mainstream news outlet has even so much as mentioned vitamin D, while government officials such as Donald Trump appointee Scott Atlas are simply calling it a “seasonal” anomaly.

“We’ve seen some kind of seasonality, or really cycles where we have seen these surges,” added Adnan Munkarah, executive vice president and chief clinical officer for the Henry Ford Health System in Michigan.

These and other “experts” say they just cannot figure out why people in the north always seem to get sicker as winter approaches, while people in the south, which are less impacted by changes in the sun’s angle, fare much better.

Danyelle McNeill, the public information officer for the Arkansas Department of Health, told The Epoch Times in an email that she believes this “is likely due to a decrease in spread of the Delta variant due to a combination of an increasing proportion of the population that is vaccinated and an increasing proportion of the population that has gained temporary immunity because they have been infected and survived COVID-19.”

“My routine includes up to 10,000 IU of D & 30 mg of Zinc, elderberry caps, K2, extra Vit C & E and 1 or 2 high protein (high supplement) shakes,” wrote one man at The Epoch Times about what he takes to stay healthy during the changing of the seasons.

The latest Chinese Virus news can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Cell Fuzion™ is an advanced antioxidant formula that protects cells against harmful free radicals and environmental toxins. It also supports healthy aging.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

