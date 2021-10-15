Undergoing COVID treatment has made Allen West’s opposition to vaccine mandates GROW

Allen West, a former Florida congressman and current Texas Republican gubernatorial candidate, has said that his recent hospitalization for COVID-19 has made him feel even more strongly opposed to vaccine mandates than he had been prior to the ordeal.

West had announced over the weekend that he and his wife had both contracted COVID-19. His wife was vaccinated, but West was not. Nevertheless, both were given prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin following their positive diagnoses and both ended up being hospitalized.

The 60-year-old former Texas GOP chairman said that he was admitted to the hospital with a “not serious” case of pneumonia related to COVID that showed up on X-rays. He and his wife both underwent Regeneron monoclonal antibody infusion therapy, which he said opened his eyes to the fact that the treatment is far more effective than a vaccine.

“Instead of jabbing Americans, and not illegal immigrants, with a dangerous shot which injects them with these spike proteins … guess what? I now have natural immunity and double the antibodies, and that’s science,” he said. He also disclosed that his oxygen saturation levels had returned to normal levels after getting the treatment at a hospital in the Dallas area.

He tweeted about how the experience has made him double down on his feelings about vaccine mandates: “I can attest that, after this experience, I am even more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates. Instead of enriching the pockets of Big Pharma and corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, we should be advocating the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.”

While one might argue that monoclonal antibody infusion therapy carries a higher price tag than the vaccine, it is important to weigh the fact that it is only given to people who are severely ill rather than being administered in multiple doses, potentially year after year, to most of the population. The treatment can reduce the severity of the virus if given shortly after the initial infection.

West feels that all Americans should be allowed to make this decision for themselves. He tweeted: “Our bodies are our last sanctuary of liberty and freedom; I will defend that for everyone, even the progressive socialist jackasses who must be saved from themselves.”

West thanked his doctors and nurses

He also expressed his appreciation for his doctors, who gave him individualized treatment rather than blindly following blanket statements by those who were not familiar with his case.

“I am thankful that the medical professionals here at Medical City listened to me . . . not some boiler plate CDC, Dr Fauci, or Texas Medical Board mandates,” he tweeted.

West announced back in July that he will be challenging current Republican Governor Greg Abbott for his seat. Elected to Congress in Florida in 2010, he moved to North Texas after his term, where he was subsequently elected the head of the state’s Republican Party in 2020.

He recorded a video message after being released from the hospital in what appears to be his living room, thanking his doctors and nurses for recommending Regeneron therapy and Budesonide nebulizer treatments.

In the message, he emphasized that there are lots of protocols that should be recommended to people instead of forcing them to take certain shots. He stated: “We should be offering and making sure people are aware of all these protocols that are out there and that’s one of the things that I’m going to be committed to doing. I want to make sure the Texas Medical Board, Texas Nurse Board, Texas Pharmacy Board never interfere in getting in the way of what’s best for you and your relationship with your doctor and your body.”

Cassie B.

Sources for this article include:

HeadlineUSA.com

HoustonChronicle.com

FoxNews.com

Related Posts