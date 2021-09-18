Pandemic Health Alliance fights to allow hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin for early treatment of covid

A coalition of medical practitioners is calling for hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), ivermectin and other prohibited remedies for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) to be made readily available to anyone who wants to use them.

Drs. Robert Malone, Heather Gessling, Ryan Cole and others converged in Puerto Rico recently to discuss their plans under a newly formed “Pandemic Health Alliance” (PHA) which seeks to help patients afflicted with Chinese Germs to find relief without masks or vaccines.

Appearing on a recent episode of Steve Bannon’s “War Room: Pandemic” program, the trio explained how PHA wrote a manifesto full of reasons as to why HCQ and ivermectin need to become part of the treatment arsenal for the Wuhan Flu.

“We are here not to discuss the vaccine,” stated Malone, who invented mRNA (messenger RNA) technology, during the segment.

Instead, Malone went on to explain, the goal is to defend “the freedom of physicians to practice” medicine how they see fit. And since many have seen incredible success using HCQ and ivermectin, these two pharmaceutical drugs should be easily accessible to the public.

“We are in a situation where the government has seized control of the medical profession and this is causing death,” Malone further explained, indicating that doctors are currently “being prevented from providing early treatments.”

There’s a “pandemic of censorship” concerning hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin

Gessling added his own positive experience using early treatment protocols to treat his covid patients. He says the drugs have proven to be an “incredible success,” and that they “have already been tried and have [been] found to work very well.”

In Gessling’s view, the real pandemic is the “pandemic of censorship” that seeks to prevent sick people from getting the treatments they need to recover and get back to normal, all because these treatments are “politically incorrect.”

“We are being shut down,” Gessling says about the muzzle that has been placed on him and his fellow practitioners. “We cannot even tell people what has worked.”

Part of the PHA’s mission statement is to strengthen the doctor-patient relationship, which is under attack by the mainstream media and the White House.

This relationship is supposed to be private, for one – meaning whatever remedies a doctor and his patient decides are best has the final say. Instead, the government and its media parrots insist that such information should be public, and that all patients should be forced to use only masks or vaccines to treat covid.

“The profession of medicine as we know it is at a crossroad,” the manifesto explains.

“There has been an unprecedented and intentional assault on our ability to care for our patients. Physicians, and all health care providers, must have the freedom to practice the art and science of medicine without fear of retribution, censorship, slander, and disciplinary action to include possible loss of licensure and hospital privileges, loss of insurance contracts and interference from government entities and organizations – all further preventing us from caring for patients in need.”

The situation is even worse in some parts of Europe where patients are no longer even allowed to see a doctor unless they first take one of the “Operation Warp Speed” injections they are calling “vaccines.”

Even if a patient has already acquired natural immunity from an infection, the medical profession has decided that they should still be forced to get jabbed in order to receive care.

Things are rapidly moving in that direction here in the United States as well, which is why the PHA is doing what it can to take a stand for health freedom.

Preventing people from accessing the medicines they need is medical fascism. To keep up with the latest, visit MedicalFascism.news.

Ethan Huff

