Pandemic Health Alliance fights to allow hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin for early treatment of covid

A coalition of medical practitioners is calling for hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), ivermectin and other prohibited remedies for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) to be made readily available to anyone who wants to use them.

Drs. Robert Malone, Heather Gessling, Ryan Cole and others converged in Puerto Rico recently to discuss their plans under a newly formed “Pandemic Health Alliance” (PHA) which seeks to help patients afflicted with Chinese Germs to find relief without masks or vaccines.

The Liver Cleanse Kit is the comprehensive approach to cleansing. The kit includes Livatrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and the probiotic supplement, Latero-Flora™.Appearing on a recent episode of Steve Bannon’s “War Room: Pandemic” program, the trio explained how PHA wrote a manifesto full of reasons as to why HCQ and ivermectin need to become part of the treatment arsenal for the Wuhan Flu.

“We are here not to discuss the vaccine,” stated Malone, who invented mRNA (messenger RNA) technology, during the segment.

Instead, Malone went on to explain, the goal is to defend “the freedom of physicians to practice” medicine how they see fit. And since many have seen incredible success using HCQ and ivermectin, these two pharmaceutical drugs should be easily accessible to the public.

“We are in a situation where the government has seized control of the medical profession and this is causing death,” Malone further explained, indicating that doctors are currently “being prevented from providing early treatments.”

There’s a “pandemic of censorship” concerning hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin

Gessling added his own positive experience using early treatment protocols to treat his covid patients. He says the drugs have proven to be an “incredible success,” and that they “have already been tried and have [been] found to work very well.”

In Gessling’s view, the real pandemic is the “pandemic of censorship” that seeks to prevent sick people from getting the treatments they need to recover and get back to normal, all because these treatments are “politically incorrect.”

“We are being shut down,” Gessling says about the muzzle that has been placed on him and his fellow practitioners. “We cannot even tell people what has worked.”

Part of the PHA’s mission statement is to strengthen the doctor-patient relationship, which is under attack by the mainstream media and the White House.

This relationship is supposed to be private, for one – meaning whatever remedies a doctor and his patient decides are best has the final say. Instead, the government and its media parrots insist that such information should be public, and that all patients should be forced to use only masks or vaccines to treat covid.

“The profession of medicine as we know it is at a crossroad,” the manifesto explains.

“There has been an unprecedented and intentional assault on our ability to care for our patients. Physicians, and all health care providers, must have the freedom to practice the art and science of medicine without fear of retribution, censorship, slander, and disciplinary action to include possible loss of licensure and hospital privileges, loss of insurance contracts and interference from government entities and organizations – all further preventing us from caring for patients in need.”

The situation is even worse in some parts of Europe where patients are no longer even allowed to see a doctor unless they first take one of the “Operation Warp Speed” injections they are calling “vaccines.”

Even if a patient has already acquired natural immunity from an infection, the medical profession has decided that they should still be forced to get jabbed in order to receive care.

Things are rapidly moving in that direction here in the United States as well, which is why the PHA is doing what it can to take a stand for health freedom.

Preventing people from accessing the medicines they need is medical fascism. To keep up with the latest, visit MedicalFascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Happy, Healthy, Hemp

Related Topics

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.