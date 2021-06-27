Now just mentioning “ivermectin” gets you banned on YouTube as Big Tech unleashes wholesale censorship of all covid treatments that might save lives

Evolutionary biologist Brett Weinstein recently appeared on an episode of the “Triggernometry” podcast during which he revealed that it is no longer permissible to even mention the word “ivermectin” on YouTube or Facebook.

Because the anti-parasitic drug shows promise in treating the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), Big Tech has decided that, like hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), it should not be talked about ever.

According to reports, high-profile channels and pages that have mentioned ivermectin in recent weeks have seen their videos removed or accounts suspended for violating the “community standards” of major tech platforms.

In a recent article, independent journalist Matt Taibbi posed the question, “Why has ‘ivermectin’ become a dirty word?” In it, he cited Dr. Pierre Kory, who testified before a U.S. Senate committee about the benefits of ivermectin in treating the Chinese Virus.

At one point, Dr. Kory referred to ivermectin as a “wonder drug,” which among other things prompted YouTube to pull the footage from its platform for allegedly spreading “misinformation.” The testimony was also televised and viewed by approximately eight million people.

Not only did YouTube pull the video, but it also deleted Dr. Kory’s entire channel on the basis that he was putting people’s lives at risk by telling them about something other than masks and vaccines that might keep them safe against the Wuhan Flu.

The Associated Press (AP) also “fact-checked” Dr. Kory’s testimony, deciding that “there is no evidence that ivermectin is a ‘miracle drug’ against COVID.” The AP then labeled it as “false information.”

“First, I find it a little presumptuous for a wire service to be fact checking senate testimony,” writes Mark E. Jeftovic of Bomb Thrower. “Isn’t the job of the committee holding the hearing largely that of fact-finding? Isn’t that the entire point?”

“The ostensible role of the press should have been to simply report on what happened. What we got instead was an editorial wrapped in a logical fallacy (appeal to ignorance) that was passed off as some sort of objective truth.”

Mainstream media demolishing last remaining traces of credibility with phony “fact-checking” propaganda

Jeftovic makes an excellent point about the audacity of these fake news outlets in challenging the claims of a licensed doctor concerning the safe and effective use of a drug. Since when did the AP become a credentialed physician?

Even if someone at the AP who helped “fact check” the testimony holds similar credentials to Dr. Kory, who are they to decide that his information is false? Were they present when he successfully treated his own patients with the use of ivermectin?

The AP and many other formerly respected news outlets are only further destroying their already tattered credibility by pretending to be all-knowing oracles about what does and does not work in treating and preventing the Chinese Virus.

Big Tech is no better, as it is working in tandem with Big Media and Big Brother to try to keep a lid on information that challenges their own interests. It has never been about “saving lives,” it turns out, but rather about controlling the narrative and keeping everyone in the dark and in fear.

“It’s because of independent, renegade journalists and people writing outside of major outlets that these stories are starting go mainstream despite the best efforts of Big Tech, enforcing whatever canon the corporate press deems to be truth, or the establishment anointed ‘fact checkers’ who try to step in whenever something looks to gain traction,” Jeftovic says.

Medical fascism is everywhere these days, thanks to the manufactured plandemic. To keep up with the latest, check out Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

BombThrower.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

