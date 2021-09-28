New doctors’ group Pandemic Health Alliance argues for early treatment to fight COVID-19

A newly formed group of physicians, the Pandemic Health Alliance insists on alternative ways of treating COVID-19. Instead of pointing to the vaccine as the most effective way to prevent death and disease, these medical doctors stress the importance of treating the virus early on, using effective medications such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

(Article by Maike Hickson republished from LifeSiteNews.com)

Our Thyroid Health Kit™ provides the essential nutrients you need to support normal, healthy thyroid levels including iodine, selenium, and more.Speaking with Steve Bannon, host of “War Room: Pandemic,” Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Heather Gessling, and Dr. Ryan Cole explained that some 15 physicians met a few days ago in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to discuss their experiences with early treatment and with different early treatment protocols, as well as writing a manifesto. Malone is the president of this new Pandemic Health Alliance. Gessling successfully treated about 1,500 patients with COVID-19, none of whom died. She is the group’s medical director. Cole is the director of research.

“We are here not to discuss the vaccine,” explained Malone, the original inventor of the mRNA technology. Instead they came together to defend “the freedom of physicians to practice.” Doctors are “being prevented from providing early treatments,” he said, referring to pharmacies blocking certain prescriptions. “We are in a situation where the government has seized control of the medical profession and this is causing death,” Malone continued.

Gessling later in the show explained that the doctors had “incredible success” with early treatment protocols “that have already been tried and have [been] found to work very well.” She said the world is dealing with a “pandemic of censorship” regarding ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. “We are being shut down,” Gessling added. “We cannot even tell people what has worked.”

The Pandemic Health Alliance’s manifesto says the doctors wish to strengthen the doctor-patient-relationship. “The profession of medicine as we know is at a crossroad,” the manifesto reads. “There has been an unprecedented and intentional assault on our ability to care for our patients. Physicians, and all health care providers, must have the freedom to practice the art and science of medicine without fear of retribution, censorship, slander, and disciplinary action to include possible loss of licensure and hospital privileges, loss of insurance contracts and interference from government entities and organizations — all further preventing us from caring for patients in need.”

The manifesto laments that patients in Europe are being blocked from going to their physicians, unless they take the “high risk, duplicative vaccine.” And this takes place even if patients already acquired natural immunity.

The manifesto insists that the blocking of early treatments that is taking place right now in the United States is “sentencing high risk patients to death.”

Malone described to Bannon the “unusual situation where the state imposes upon physicians certain treatments.” Cole showed that the current vaccines are not even helping to prevent the spread of the new delta variant: “Delta is spreading very fast, it is a wildfire.”

“With early treatment, you could stop that,” he continued. He also pointed out that examples in India show that one can slow the spread of the delta variant with ivermectin “very effectively.”

Gessling deplored that the “research is obviously biased” and that “patients don’t trust their doctors anymore.” The Pandemic Health Alliance hopes to be able to restore that trust. But since these patients do not receive treatments for their COVID infections, they look elsewhere for help.

Dr. Malone explained that ‘this is not an anti-vaccine statement.” “We are learning from physicians and their success in treating patients,” he said, adding that there exist a variety of successful early treatment protocols.

These physicians stress the fact that those who have received the vaccine still get infected with the delta variant, and that they, too, need early treatment. “We know that both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated wind up being in the hospital,” Malone said.

He said some of the treatments given in the hospitals, such as remdesivir, “are toxic and ineffective.”

The original inventor of the mRNA vaccine stated that it is important to try to “reach a broad group of physicians” in the United States.

Malone observed that “we are being blocked” from publishing academic manuscripts focusing on drugs such as ivermectin. He told Bannon that a medical journal recently refused to publish a research paper on ivermectin, even though it had been pre-approved.

“We hear this again and again,” he said. “We are in an unprecedented situation” where “experts are being blocked from presenting their findings.”

“Thousands and thousands of patients are dying unnecessarily,” Malone said.

The Pandemic Health Alliance’s manifesto states that the physicians want to work as medical experts without interference from the government.

Cole pointed out that the vaccine was created for the original Wuhan strain of the coronavirus, but that this particular strain ended by early this year. Accordingly, the current vaccine is no longer up-to-date. “The vaccinated are going to get delta, and here the answer is: Don’t wait until they are at the death’s door, but treat them early,” Cole insisted.

“What is the real science? Natural immunity, early treatment. Do not vaccinate everybody in the middle of a pandemic,” Cole said, adding, “‘Get a shot’ is not the solution.”

Malone commented on President Joe Biden’s decision to force workers at companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccinated or tested regularly: “The government has gone full authoritarian here.”

For Cole, the current situation is a “1776” moment. “We are a free people, we are not the CCP, the Americans will fight back,” he said. “The emperor has no clothes.”

Malone said “other nations are not taking this one approach that we have been pursuing here in the U.S., they are treating patients.” Therefore, the new Pandemic Health Alliances plans on “opening up channels of communications, so that physicians can speak with one another, see for themselves, what are the experiences, what are the outcomes.” But “unlike the government, we are not telling people what to do,” rather, “we can learn together as a clinical community.”

At the end of the manifesto, the Pandemic Health Alliance invites other physicians to join them in their effort to protect lives.

News Editors 

Click HERE to read the full manifesto.

Read more at: LifeSiteNews.com

Organic Support for a Strong Immune System

Related Topics

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.