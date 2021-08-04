CNN and Andersen Cooper slapped with $100 million defamation suit over their conspiracy to suppress viable covid treatments

CNN and their nightly propagandist, Anderson Cooper, spent tremendous amounts of time and energy attacking the science on hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and demeaning doctors who cured every single one of their patients using HCQ in their treatment protocols.

Instead of being labeled “anti-science” or “anti-immunity,” CNN continued to mock HCQ and slander doctors who helped their patients recover and achieve natural immunity. Instead of being called out as vile and unempathetic, Andersen Cooper was patted on the back for suppressing treatments, putting patients at risk and mocking doctors who saved lives.

Now CNN is getting hit with one of the most important defamation suits of our time.

Texas doctor sues CNN and Andersen Cooper for $100 million

Elevate Your Health with MoringaDr. Stella Immanuel was one of many honest, hard-working doctors who sought safe and effective treatments for her patients. Dr. Immanuel is from the Rehoboth Medical Center in Houston, Texas. In the early days of treating patients, she successfully treated all 350 of her patients using a simple, antiviral protocol that included HCQ. When she went public with this treatment success and said there’s no need for lockdowns and mask mandates, CNN defamed her and shamelessly tried to destroy her credibility as a doctor. Big Tech also conspired against Dr. Immanuel and America’s Frontline Doctors, censoring her public testimony across all social media platforms.

In order to obtain emergency authorization for experimental coronavirus vaccines, the felonious vaccine makers, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson NEED there to be zero known treatments for SARS-CoV-2. Dr. Immanuel was one of the doctors who got in Big Pharma’s way and provided a pathway for medical ethics and proper treatment of patients.

In their folly, these pharmaceutical companies and their media acolytes unleashed a vicious defamation and censorship campaign against HCQ and any medical professional who dared speak the truth. When President Trump tweeted a video of Dr. Immanuel, CNN attacked HCQ viciously, using defamation, censorship and politically-motivated ridicule. Now Dr. Immanuel is fighting back against CNN and suing them for $100 million. The suit reaffirms that hydroxychloroquine is “entirely effective” for treating covid.

The suit states: “(Anderson) Cooper and CNN published a series of statements of fact about Dr. Immanuel that injured her reputation and exposed her to public hatred, contempt, ridicule, and financial injury.”

The suit also reveals how CNN and Cooper “juxtaposed a series of facts relating to Dr. Immanuel’s professional medical experience and opinions and her personal religious beliefs so as to imply a connection and create the impression that she was unfit to perform the duties of a licensed medical doctor.”

CNN is “anti-science” misinformation, weaponized against humanity

Dr. Immanuel’s most important allegation against CNN, claims the network “effectively caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands whose lives would have been spared if they had been treated early with HCQ.”

Due to their acts of deceit and defamation, CNN has promoted and encouraged the DEATHS of patients across the United States and around the world. By mocking the treatments that work, CNN is an “anti-science” and “anti-immunity” misinformation source that is weaponized against humanity.

Moreover, CNN continues to use death statistics to push for further lockdowns, mandates and forced vaccination. One of their anchors, Don Lemon, even declared that people should be starved out of society and not allowed to go to the supermarket until they submit to the vaccines.

These are vaccines that have never undergone a double-blind study, were never tested on animals or against a true saline placebo. These are vaccines that were approved using diagnostic fraud to artificially inflate their efficacy. These are vaccines that cause debilitating injury and death in some people. The treatments that Dr. Immanuel and other doctors use are inexpensive and have been used against other illnesses (like malaria) for several decades, their safety and efficacy proven. CNN is run by vile, soulless individuals who do not care if people are segregated, isolated and left to die, treatments forbade. Now we will find out if their puppet masters have the power to protect them: Is CNN above the law or will they be held accountable?

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

WeLoveTrump.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.