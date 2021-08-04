CNN and Andersen Cooper slapped with $100 million defamation suit over their conspiracy to suppress viable covid treatments

CNN and their nightly propagandist, Anderson Cooper, spent tremendous amounts of time and energy attacking the science on hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and demeaning doctors who cured every single one of their patients using HCQ in their treatment protocols.

Instead of being labeled “anti-science” or “anti-immunity,” CNN continued to mock HCQ and slander doctors who helped their patients recover and achieve natural immunity. Instead of being called out as vile and unempathetic, Andersen Cooper was patted on the back for suppressing treatments, putting patients at risk and mocking doctors who saved lives.

Now CNN is getting hit with one of the most important defamation suits of our time.

Texas doctor sues CNN and Andersen Cooper for $100 million

Dr. Stella Immanuel was one of many honest, hard-working doctors who sought safe and effective treatments for her patients. Dr. Immanuel is from the Rehoboth Medical Center in Houston, Texas. In the early days of treating patients, she successfully treated all 350 of her patients using a simple, antiviral protocol that included HCQ. When she went public with this treatment success and said there’s no need for lockdowns and mask mandates, CNN defamed her and shamelessly tried to destroy her credibility as a doctor. Big Tech also conspired against Dr. Immanuel and America’s Frontline Doctors, censoring her public testimony across all social media platforms.

In order to obtain emergency authorization for experimental coronavirus vaccines, the felonious vaccine makers, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson NEED there to be zero known treatments for SARS-CoV-2. Dr. Immanuel was one of the doctors who got in Big Pharma’s way and provided a pathway for medical ethics and proper treatment of patients.

In their folly, these pharmaceutical companies and their media acolytes unleashed a vicious defamation and censorship campaign against HCQ and any medical professional who dared speak the truth. When President Trump tweeted a video of Dr. Immanuel, CNN attacked HCQ viciously, using defamation, censorship and politically-motivated ridicule. Now Dr. Immanuel is fighting back against CNN and suing them for $100 million. The suit reaffirms that hydroxychloroquine is “entirely effective” for treating covid.

The suit states: “(Anderson) Cooper and CNN published a series of statements of fact about Dr. Immanuel that injured her reputation and exposed her to public hatred, contempt, ridicule, and financial injury.”

The suit also reveals how CNN and Cooper “juxtaposed a series of facts relating to Dr. Immanuel’s professional medical experience and opinions and her personal religious beliefs so as to imply a connection and create the impression that she was unfit to perform the duties of a licensed medical doctor.”

CNN is “anti-science” misinformation, weaponized against humanity

Dr. Immanuel’s most important allegation against CNN, claims the network “effectively caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands whose lives would have been spared if they had been treated early with HCQ.”

Due to their acts of deceit and defamation, CNN has promoted and encouraged the DEATHS of patients across the United States and around the world. By mocking the treatments that work, CNN is an “anti-science” and “anti-immunity” misinformation source that is weaponized against humanity.

Moreover, CNN continues to use death statistics to push for further lockdowns, mandates and forced vaccination. One of their anchors, Don Lemon, even declared that people should be starved out of society and not allowed to go to the supermarket until they submit to the vaccines.

These are vaccines that have never undergone a double-blind study, were never tested on animals or against a true saline placebo. These are vaccines that were approved using diagnostic fraud to artificially inflate their efficacy. These are vaccines that cause debilitating injury and death in some people. The treatments that Dr. Immanuel and other doctors use are inexpensive and have been used against other illnesses (like malaria) for several decades, their safety and efficacy proven. CNN is run by vile, soulless individuals who do not care if people are segregated, isolated and left to die, treatments forbade. Now we will find out if their puppet masters have the power to protect them: Is CNN above the law or will they be held accountable?

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

WeLoveTrump.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts