FACT CHECK: The FDA first approved ivermectin for HUMANS back in 1996… media outlets are deliberately lying to the public

The mainstream media is lying on behalf of Big Pharma and the medical fascists by falsely claiming that ivermectin is a de-wormer for animals, when the reality is that the anti-parasite drug was first approved for human use back in 1996.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is really a private corporation posing as a public health agency, ivermectin should not be used by humans because it is intended for animals. A quick and easy fact check reveals this claim to be patently false.

The fact of the matter is that while ivermectin is, in fact, used in animals, it is also approved for use in humans. The only reason that many people are having to take the animal version these days is because the governing authorities have made it next to impossible to obtain a prescription for human ivermectin, while animal ivermectin is freely available in feed stores and online.

“The lie is being put forth by CDC because people have found out that Ivermectin kills COVID-19, and if a $3 drug kills that disease, then there is no reason to take the dangerous and ineffective Genetic-Therapy masquerading as a COVID-19 ‘vaccine,’” explains radio host Hal Turner.

“If people don’t buy the vaccine, then CDC and its employees do NOT earn money on the ‘vaccine’ they helped develop.”

The time has come for the CDC to be abolished

It was Feb. 2, 1996, in fact, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published an announcement in “The Pharma Letter” explaining that ivermectin had officially been approved for non-veterinary use – meaning it was for humans right out of the gate.

“In the USA, the Food and Drug Administration has approved Merck & Co.’s Stromectil (ivermectin) for its first non-veterinary use, the chemotherapy of two parasitic infections, strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis, in humans,” the FDA revealed.

“Ivermectin has been used in humans in other countries since 1987, and has been used to treat more than 5.2 million people worldwide.”

Contrast this with the corrupt CDC tweet from the other day that declared, “You’re not a horse,” the suggestion being that the only people who are seeking out ivermectin today are those who mistakenly believe they are large farm animals.

This shameful display by the CDC just goes to show that the so-called “public health agency” has long overstayed its welcome in our country. Its mission today has nothing to do with public health, if it ever even did, and everything to do with padding the pockets of crooks like its current head Rochelle Walensky, whose husband has funneled millions of American taxpayer dollars disguised as “research grants.”

Again, because there is no money to be made in ivermectin – the stuff has been off-patent for years – the government wants nothing to do with it, and is doing everything in its power to keep it out of your hands.

The same is true of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), another safe and effective off-patent drug that costs pennies per pill. Because HCQ works so well in the early treatment of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), the government has been on a crusade for the past year and a half to keep Americans from accessing it.

Meanwhile, Tony Fauci, Rochelle Walensky, Joe Biden, and yes, even Donald Trump, are all pushing Americans to roll up their sleeves for a Chinese Virus injection as if this is the only way to stay “safe” against infection. How much longer are Americans going to put up with this nonsense?

To keep up with the latest news about the government conspiracy against ivermectin, be sure to check out Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

