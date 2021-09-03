DoD dispatches HAZMAT team, closes air space following Moderna vaccine shipment transport truck crash – and these things are “safe” to inject?

A truck carrying a shipment of 1.3 million doses of Moderna’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” has wrecked in West Virginia, prompting the air space around the site of the incident to be closed down and a HAZMAT team to be dispatched.

The Department of Defense (DoD) reportedly took over the case, which occurred near a waterway off of I-79. The Center for Threat Preparedness had initially been charged with trying to recover the vaccines, but is no longer allowed to talk to the press now that the DoD has gotten involved.

Relaxation & Joint Comfort as Nature IntendedInstead, the media is being referred to the National COVID Response Press Secretary at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which claims the 1.3 million doses were on their way to Ghana.

Amazingly, this disruption of the 1.3 million doses of the “safe and effective” vaccine stopped nearly all activity around the site of the crash. It was almost as if something extremely dangerous had possibly leaked into the surrounding environment, requiring all hands on deck.

HAZMAT cleaning crews reportedly spent 21 hours in the area near Morgantown recovering the vaccines and remediating whatever damage occurred. The northbound side of the interstate was also closed down the entire time to all thru-traffic.

“A tractor trailer, carrying Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to be sent as aid to a foreign country, lost control on the interstate, struck a concrete barrier and went down over the embankment approximately 30 feet and rolled on its side,” the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office where the incident occurred indicated in a statement.

“The driver was trapped inside of the vehicle and had to be extricated. He was transported and treated for minor injuries at Ruby Memorial Hospital.”

What do Moderna covid vials really contain that required this extreme level of professional cleanup?

As for the HAZMAT team, the official claim is that this extreme measure was needed to clean up all the “oil and anti-freeze” that had leaked from the truck – for 21 hours.

Obviously this is not the truth, which begs the question: What is the truth? When asked, both the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, the Monongalia HAZMAT Team, and Gov. Jim Justice all refused to answer questions, which is highly suspect.

When pressed about whether any vaccines spilled from the wrecked truck, all the Monongalia HAZMAT Team revealed was that “we are unable to release any information at this time.”

“So I can’t even ask a single question?” asked Timcast of a deputy during a phone call following the incident.

“They’re not fielding questions about it at this time,” the deputy reportedly responded.

Though nobody would answer any questions, Timcast did get a partial admission from the state that “that’s why we responded,” referring to whether or not the accident represented a public health concern.

Everyone involved is referring all questions to Gov. Justice, who has yet to indicate the extent of the damage. All we know is that the response to the accident looked “like a small village” had been set up, complete with “mobile labs, pop-up tents, lights, satellite phone antennas, Fayette County Command Center, and Monongalia County Command Center,” according to Brenda Landis-Haas of Morgantown.

A witness at the scene of the incident reported seeing “all kinds of cleanup crews I’ve never even heard of.” This would suggest that Moderna’s “vaccine” vials contain extremely dangerous chemicals that were never intended for release into the environment.

As we recently reported, Japan halted the administration of several million vials of Moderna’s covid injection after it was determined that they contained mystery “contaminants” and “black substances.”

More of the latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

TimCast.com

DrEddyMD.com

Organic, Plant-Based Zinc

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.