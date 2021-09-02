Millionaire journalist offers $1.7 million to anyone who can prove the coronavirus can cause disease

Millionaire journalist and former evangelical preacher Sam Eckert is offering $1.7 million to anyone who can prove that the Wuhan coronavirus can cause disease.

It should be noted that it is not the existence of the virus that is in doubt, but that it causes death to those who are infected with it.

What this means is that Eckert is specifically asking for proof based on the isolation of the virus according to Koch’s postulates. This set of principles was derived from German physician Robert Koch’s Nobel Prize-winning work on tuberculosis in 1905.

Italian journalist Cesare Sacchetti added that to date, nobody has been able to win Eckert’s challenge, reiterating that the virus does not meet classical requirements that have been established by Koch.

Understanding Koch’s postulates

The four basic postulates are as follows:

The microorganism must be found in diseased individuals, but not healthy ones. The microorganism must be isolated from the host with the disease and grown in pure culture. Inoculation of a healthy individual with the microorganism will result in the reproduction of the disease. The microorganism must be recoverable from the infected individual and should match the original microorganism.

These postulates are related to the ability of a microorganism to cause disease but do not necessarily prove the existence of the microorganism itself. Eckert claims that no one has yet proven that the novel coronavirus met the requirements as a disease-causing agent.

A causal relationship between microorganism and disease

There are limitations to Koch’s postulates; however, they are still a useful benchmark in judging whether or not there is a cause-and-effect relationship between microorganisms and clinical disease. (Related: The biggest lie of this coronavirus hoax is that the state cares about any of you.)

News outlets discussing Eckert’s challenge also cited a story claiming that a team of esteemed immunologists and virologists from seven different universities tested at least 1,500 samples of individuals who tested for COVID-19 using electron microscope technology and found no evidence of the coronavirus within any of the samples.

“When my lab team and I subjected the 1500 supposedly positive Covid-19 samples to Koch’s postulates and put them under an SEM (electron microscope), we found NO Covid in all 1500 samples. We found that all 1500 samples were primarily Influenza A and some Influenza B, but no cases of Covid,” said Dr. Derek Knauss, one of the immunologist-virologist involved in the study.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) itself admitted that they could not irrefutably prove the existence of the novel coronavirus disease in people who tested positive for COVID-19.

In their official documents, the CDC stated that one of the major limitations of the PCR test is that the detection of viral RNA may not indicate the presence of the virus or that the 2019 nCoV is the causative agent for the symptoms. They also added that the test could not rule out diseases caused by other bacterial or viral pathogens.

Still, despite questions regarding the validity of the COVID-19 testing, officials from around the globe continue to demand mandates for people to participate freely in society.

Among these, one U.S. state has made a powerful statement in opposition to these violations of bodily autonomy. Governor Greg Gianforte from Montana became the first state to ban vaccination mandates as a condition for employment. The new law stated that requiring vaccination is considered discrimination and a violation of human rights laws.

“While the governor continues to encourage Montanans to receive safe and effective vaccines, doing so is voluntary, and no individual should face discrimination based on vaccination status,” said Brooke Stroyke, spokesperson for the governor.

Read more about the coronavirus at Pandemic.news.

