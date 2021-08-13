Australian government imposes new coronavirus lockdowns after falsely claiming sewage poop tested “positive”

Parts of Australia have plunged into new Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdowns, and the hilarious truth as to why involves a false claim that the sewage there somehow became “tainted” with remnants of the disease.

According to reports, Victoria Premier Dan Andrews has finally fessed up to the fact that he lied about “non-existent coronavirus-tainted sewage” in order to usher in the latest round of “stay at home” orders throughout the region, the status of which could change based on this new revelation.

As you may recall, Andrews tried to make it a crime last fall to criticize all government restrictions pertaining to the Chinese Virus. Anyone deemed guilty of spreading “conspiracy theories” about the plandemic was to be thrown in a concentration camp, was the essence of it.

Now, Andrews has once again been caught spreading tyrannical buffoonery about Fauci Flu-infected poop flowing throughout Australia’s sewer systems, requiring that all Australians drop their entire lives, mask up, get injected, and stay home forever.

“Andrews used the sewage excuse to help justify a 7 day statewide shutdown that went into effect on August 5,” reported Zero Hedge. “The shutdown was supposedly due to ‘wastewater detection’ of Covid 19 in a city about 147 miles away from Melbourne.”

#FakePoos trends in Australia following fake news from Dan Andrews

At first, Andrews claimed that the detection created the “potential that regional Victorians have been exposed to Covid-19,” which he then used as an excuse to shut everything down again.

Less than 24 hours later, Wangaratta Mayor Dean Rees challenged Andrews, pointing out that the sewage initially “pinged” positive before later testing negative. Since that time, the regional health authority confirmed that there have been “several successive tests returning negative results” after just one anomalous positive detection on June 30.

Once news about Andrews’ hilarious lie started to spread, so did the social media hashtag #FakePoos. All across Twitter, users started trending the #FakePoos hashtag to make a mockery of Andrews, who appears to be vying for the Stupidest Politician in the World award.

“You’re in trouble now, #DictatorDan,” tweeted one user. “Your justification of #lockdown6 for regional Victoria is built on a foundation of #FakePoos.”

Andrews later admitted his guilt with a feigned apology, saying that all he was trying to was “get the best information out as quickly as we can.”

“Nothing is perfect and no one has ever pretended that it is,” Andrews further stated trying to defend his pathetic power grab.

Despite the admission, Australia is set for yet another round of lockdowns – is that number seven, now? – following news reports about the continued spread of the “delta variant.” It would seem as though the plan is to keep Australians in a perpetual state of lockdown perhaps forever, or at least until government talking-heads and the media stop talking about the Chinese Virus.

“So much, if not almost all, of this covid **** has been theatre and this is no different,” wrote one Zero Hedge commenter about Andrews’ most recent clown act.

“It’s amazing how much **** people will put up with,” responded another.

“I think that Australia is the future being planned for everybody,” speculated another about where this is all headed globally.

“Angry faces, controlled by the owners of the media, owners who, because they have the money, believe that they also own you, glaring like angry adults intimidating their children, of course they aren’t really your parents, but after a life time of conditioning you both act like they really are! Welcome to the future of rule by the media!”

Ethan Huff

