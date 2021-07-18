South Australian woman dies from blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

A 72-year-old woman from South Australia died on July 11 due to thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) or blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. She is the fourth Australian to die due to TTS caused by the vaccine.

The woman became sick and developed blood clots after getting vaccinated on June 24.

On July 5, she was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital (RAH). State Premier Steven Marshall announced that the woman passed away on July 11, less than a week after she was admitted. (Related: AstraZeneca vaccine probed over death of BBC presenter Lisa Shaw.)

During her stay at the hospital, the woman was in intensive care. Marshall added that the woman’s death was referred to the TGA and state coroner for further investigation.

Emily Kirkpatrick, the deputy chief public health officer, said the patient lived in regional South Australia.

Kirkpatrick told reporters that the “rare” condition is common among the elderly, especially if you’re older than 60. She warned that anyone experiencing symptoms should seek medical assistance immediately and that anyone unable to consult a physician should seek emergency medical services.

The public health official also claimed that TTS is a treatable condition that can be addressed with early treatment.

Experts claim TTS is a “rare” vaccine side effect

Just last month, a 52-year-old woman in New South Wales died after developing a blood clot in the brain. The death is also linked to the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, reported the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

Early in June, the TGA announced that there have been four confirmed cases of TTS linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The 52-year-old woman suffered a severe form of TTS in the form of a blood clot in her brain or cerebral venous sinus thrombosis before her death. She was the youngest of the four reported new cases last month.

The others were a 70-year-old man from South Australia, a 77-year-old man from New South Wales and an 87-year-old woman from South Australia

At least 76 cases of blood clotting have been recorded

The 72-year-old South Australian woman was the 76th patient to develop blood clotting after getting the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccinated people are advised to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms like blurred vision, chest pain, confusion, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain, persistent bleeding under the skin where there was no previous injury, seizures, severe or persistent headache (especially three or more days after getting the vaccine), shortness of breath and unusual skin bruising or pinpoint round spots beyond the site of inoculation.

You may experience TTS symptoms at least four to 30 days after vaccination.

According to the latest TGA update (June 28 to July 4), there were 1,646 recorded adverse events following immunization. “Large scale vaccination means that coincidentally some people will experience a new illness or die shortly after vaccination,” the report stated. To date, more than 5.5 million doses have been administered in Australia.

The report also noted that the TGA reviews all deaths reported in vaccinated individuals, along with “signals that may relate to vaccine safety to distinguish between coincidental events and possible side effects of the vaccine.”

People may develop a variety of side effects after getting AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

More than one in 10 people may experience side effects like feeling tired, joint pain, headache, muscle pain, nausea, tenderness, bruising, pain or itching around the site of injection and fever (temperature of 38 C [100.4 F] or above).

More than one in 100 people may experience side effects like low platelet count (that doesn’t cause any symptoms), diarrhea, redness or swelling at the site of injection and vomiting.

More than one in 1,000 people may experience side effects like dizziness, rash, reduced appetite, sleepiness, sweating and swollen lymph glands.

