South Australian woman dies from blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

A 72-year-old woman from South Australia died on July 11 due to thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) or blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. She is the fourth Australian to die due to TTS caused by the vaccine.

Despite the mounting number of vaccine deaths and injuries around the world, Big Pharma companies and public health officials still insist that all the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are safe. Aside from TTS, some of the other adverse effects associated with the vaccine include painful skin conditions and severe heart inflammation.

The woman became sick and developed blood clots after getting vaccinated on June 24.

Supports Healthy Mood and Emotional WellnessOn July 5, she was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital (RAH). State Premier Steven Marshall announced that the woman passed away on July 11, less than a week after she was admitted. (Related: AstraZeneca vaccine probed over death of BBC presenter Lisa Shaw.)

During her stay at the hospital, the woman was in intensive care. Marshall added that the woman’s death was referred to the TGA and state coroner for further investigation.

Emily Kirkpatrick, the deputy chief public health officer, said the patient lived in regional South Australia.

Kirkpatrick told reporters that the “rare” condition is common among the elderly, especially if you’re older than 60. She warned that anyone experiencing symptoms should seek medical assistance immediately and that anyone unable to consult a physician should seek emergency medical services.

The public health official also claimed that TTS is a treatable condition that can be addressed with early treatment.

Experts claim TTS is a “rare” vaccine side effect

Just last month, a 52-year-old woman in New South Wales died after developing a blood clot in the brain. The death is also linked to the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, reported the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

Early in June, the TGA announced that there have been four confirmed cases of TTS linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The 52-year-old woman suffered a severe form of TTS in the form of a blood clot in her brain or cerebral venous sinus thrombosis before her death. She was the youngest of the four reported new cases last month.

The others were a 70-year-old man from South Australia, a 77-year-old man from New South Wales and an 87-year-old woman from South Australia

At least 76 cases of blood clotting have been recorded

The 72-year-old South Australian woman was the 76th patient to develop blood clotting after getting the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccinated people are advised to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms like blurred vision, chest pain, confusion, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain, persistent bleeding under the skin where there was no previous injury, seizures, severe or persistent headache (especially three or more days after getting the vaccine), shortness of breath and unusual skin bruising or pinpoint round spots beyond the site of inoculation.

You may experience TTS symptoms at least four to 30 days after vaccination.

According to the latest TGA update (June 28 to July 4), there were 1,646 recorded adverse events following immunization. “Large scale vaccination means that coincidentally some people will experience a new illness or die shortly after vaccination,” the report stated. To date, more than 5.5 million doses have been administered in Australia.

The report also noted that the TGA reviews all deaths reported in vaccinated individuals, along with “signals that may relate to vaccine safety to distinguish between coincidental events and possible side effects of the vaccine.”

People may develop a variety of side effects after getting AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

More than one in 10 people may experience side effects like feeling tired, joint pain, headache, muscle pain, nausea, tenderness, bruising, pain or itching around the site of injection and fever (temperature of 38 C [100.4 F] or above).

More than one in 100 people may experience side effects like low platelet count (that doesn’t cause any symptoms), diarrhea, redness or swelling at the site of injection and vomiting.

More than one in 1,000 people may experience side effects like dizziness, rash, reduced appetite, sleepiness, sweating and swollen lymph glands.

Follow Immunization.news for more news and information related to coronavirus vaccines.

Zoey Sky

Sources include:

TheEpochTimes.com

9News.com.au

TGA.gov.au

HSE.ie

NeuroFuzion® is a vegan-friendly mental support formula that helps promote brain vitality, sharpens the mind, and encourages focus and mental clarity.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.