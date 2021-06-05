AstraZeneca vaccine probed over death of BBC presenter Lisa Shaw

The AstraZeneca coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine was listed in an interim fact-of-death certificate as one of the possible factors that led to the demise of BBC presenter Lisa Shaw.

Newcastle’s senior coroner Karen Dilks issued the interim fact-of-death certificate, which confirms that an investigation into Shaw’s death will be held and that the “complication of AstraZeneca COVID-19 virus vaccination” is being considered as a possible cause.

Shaw suffered blood clots days after getting first dose of AstraZeneca

Cell Fuzion™ is an advanced antioxidant formula that protects cells against harmful free radicals and environmental toxins. It also supports healthy aging.Shaw’s family said the 44-year-old was treated for blood clots days after receiving the first dose of AstraZeneca. She died on May 21. The BBC Radio Newcastle presenter was not known to have any underlying health problems.

The interim fact-of-death certificate does not determine a cause of death. The cause of death will only be issued once the investigation has been completed.

“Lisa developed severe headaches a week after receiving her AstraZeneca vaccine and fell seriously ill a few days later,” Shaw’s family said in a statement. “Lisa developed severe headaches a week after receiving her AstraZeneca vaccine and fell seriously ill a few days later. (Related: Eight European nations pause AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccinations after reports of “serious” blood clot.)

Shaw was treated by the Royal Victoria Infirmary’s intensive care team for blood clots and bleeding in her head. She passed away surrounded by her family.

“We are devastated and there is a Lisa-shaped hole in our lives that can never be filled. We will love and miss her always,” the Shaw family said in a statement. “It’s been a huge comfort to see how loved she was by everyone whose lives she touched.”

A spokesperson for UK’s drug regulator Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said: “We are saddened to hear about the death of Lisa Shaw and our thoughts are with her family. As with any serious suspected adverse reaction, reports with a fatal outcome are fully evaluated by the MHRA, including an assessment of post-mortem details if available.”

A distinctive type of blood clot is a known side effect of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. It is called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), which occurs when a blood clot forms in the brain’s venous sinuses. This prevents blood from draining out of the brain. As a result, blood cells may break and leak blood into the brain tissues, forming a hemorrhage.

“Our detailed and rigorous review into reports of blood clots occurring together with thrombocytopenia is ongoing,” the MHRA spokesperson said, adding that the number of cases remained “extremely low.”

The latest MHRA data reveals 332 cases of these blood clots reported, including 58 deaths. Those cases have led to a shift in the vaccination campaign. Ideally, adults under the age of 40 should be given an alternative vaccine, such as those developed by Pfizer or Moderna.

BBC lost “someone special” who meant a great deal to many

Shaw joined BBC Radio Newcastle in 2016 as a daytime presenter. Her voice was well-known in the northeast of England where she had also had a successful career in commercial radio.

Born and raised in County Durham, Shaw began her radio career at Newcastle’s Metro Radio – joining as a journalist before going on to present for the station. In 2004 she moved to Century Radio, where she twice co-presented “Gary and Lisa at Breakfast” alongside Gary Philipson, first in 2004 and again between 2010 and 2014.

Shaw joined BBC Radio Newcastle in 2016, becoming part of the station’s daytime presenting team. From 2020, she presented a weekday show for the station as part of a simplified schedule that was introduced by BBC radio during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2012, she was the recipient of a Sony Gold award for Best Breakfast Show in Britain for the show she presented with Philipson.

Following the announcement of her death, there were tributes from listeners and colleagues.

The BBC described her as a “brilliant presenter” who was “loved by our audiences.” It said: “We’ve lost someone special who meant a great deal to a great many people.”

“She was a trusted colleague, a brilliant presenter, a wonderful friend, and a loving wife and mum,” said BBC Radio Newcastle‘s Acting Executive Editor Rik Martin.

“She loved being on the radio and was loved by our audiences. We’ve lost someone special who meant a great deal to a great many people.”

Chris Burns, head of BBC Local Radio, said: “Lisa was a talented presenter who had already achieved a lot and would have achieved much more.”

BBC presenter Alfie Joey, who announced the death of Shaw on air, described her as kind, calm and full of life. “She was a wife she was a mother, a very special person. She meant a lot to a lot of people, including us. Everyone here is absolutely gutted,” Joey said.

Follow Immunization.news for more news and information related to coronavirus vaccines.

Nolan Barton

Sources include:

BBC.com

TheSun.co.uk

VeganSafe™ B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.