“It’s terrifying”: Connecticut mom speaks out after teen son develops heart condition post COVID-19 vaccination

Connecticut resident Rachel Hatton’s son was diagnosed with a serious heart condition days after taking the COVID-19 vaccine. In a recent interview with NBC Connecticut, Hatton recounted what his 17-year-old son Gregory went through post-vaccination.

She said that Gregory started complaining of severe chest pain three days after getting the second dose. He felt worse on the fourth day and started to experience back pain as well.

He then went to a walk-in clinic and found that he has pericarditis, or the inflammation of the lining outside the heart. He was then sent to two different hospitals as healthcare workers scrambled to identify the cause of his condition.

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.“They hooked him up to a heart monitor, did more EKGs (electrocardiograms), echocardiograms,” Hatton said.

Infectious disease experts also came to determine if he had an infection that could have caused his disease. They tested him for various conditions but each of the tests came back negative.

Experts still couldn’t tell if the COVID-19 vaccine caused his condition, but they called him back in for an MRI after two more patients displayed similar symptoms. In total, 18 teens and young adults in the state developed heart problems shortly after taking the vaccine, the Connecticut Department of Public Health said in a news conference last Monday, May 24.

Hatton bared that she hasn’t been able to sleep well lately because she is constantly worrying about his son, who is now out of work, on medication and hooked up to a heart monitor.

“If I hear my son sneeze or if he sounds like he’s out of breath when I call him on my break at work, I get nervous because I just don’t know what else could happen,” she shared. “He basically has a heart condition now and it’s terrifying.”

Hatton said she is sharing her son’s story to raise awareness. She noted that though physicians said the condition is rare, it doesn’t feel rare to parents whose own child is suffering from the condition.

“I just want people to be aware and be more informed because now they want to give this vaccine to younger and younger children and it’s terrifying,” she said. “I wouldn’t want any other parent to go through what we’ve been through.”

Other parents of teens who got vaccinated also expressed concern, noting that children are far too young to be inoculated with what are essentially experimental vaccines.

“With that age group, we did have a little bit of concern because they are still growing,” Karn Collard told NBC Connecticut.

“It’s one thing for me to get the vaccine, but for my child to get the vaccine, it’s kind of scary not knowing what’s going to happen and not having a lot of research having been done on it,” Siobhan Cefarelli said. (Related: Pfizer betting big on steady stream of adults and children getting yearly COVID-19 vaccines… it’s all about REPEAT PROFITS.)

CDC probing link between serious heart condition and coronavirus vaccine

Hatton’s account came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that it was investigating cases of myocarditis, or the inflammation of the heart muscle, in young vaccine recipients.

Myocarditis is usually caused by a virus but could also result from an adverse reaction to a drug, according to Mayo Clinic. Symptoms include chest pain, fatigue, shortness of breath and irregular or rapid heart rhythm. Severe myocarditis could permanently damage the heart muscle and lead to heart failure, heart attack, stroke or sudden cardiac death.

In a safety advisory last week, the CDC said there were cases of myocarditis occurring in recipients of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. These cases typically began within four days after the second dose and predominantly affected male teens and young adults, the CDC said as per its vaccine safety committee.

Follow VaccineInjuryNews.com for more about the dangers of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines.

Virgilio Marin

Sources include:

NBCConnecticut.com 1

NBCConnecticut.com 2

10News.com

MayoClinic.org

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.