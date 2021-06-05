Spike proteins administered intravenously are engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier, can cause cerebral hemorrhage

A study from Nature Neuroscience finds the S1 spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 crosses the blood–brain barrier in mice and can cause damage to the cardiovascular and central nervous systems. The spike protein is readily cleared from the blood and taken up by peripheral tissues. SARS-CoV-2 RNA was recovered from cerebrospinal fluid, proving it can cross the blood–brain barrier.

The study shows that these new spike proteins have been engineered to exploit angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), allowing for increased intake of spike proteins into the lungs and specifically to the brain. This is why a real case of SARS-CoV-2 can cause symptoms in the central nervous system, include changes to taste and smell, headaches, twitching, seizures, confusion, vision impairment, nerve pain, dizziness, impaired consciousness, nausea, hemiplegia, ataxia, stroke and cerebral hemorrhage.

So why are people going along with these new “vaccines” — if they turn their own cells into spike protein factories?

Intravenous administration of spike proteins concentrates in the brain TEN times greater than nasal exposure

The engineered SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binds to human cells using its S1 sub-unit. The researchers reveal that the S1 sub-unit was readily taken up in the parenchymal brain space, the hippocampus, the olfactory bulb, and was measured in eleven regions of the brain. When the spike proteins were administered intravenously, they concentrated in the brain TEN TIMES greater than when administered intranasally!

These are the same spike proteins that human cells are forced to translate, synthesize and replicate using the genetic instructions provided by new mRNA vaccines and adenovirus-vectored vaccines. The lab-engineered spike protein that is being mass produced in human cells is not only subverting the natural genetic template of protein synthesis, but it is also inundating the brain with foreign TOXINS.

The research finds that spike proteins readily cross the blood-brain barrier through a process called adsorptive transcytosis. Transcytosis is a type of trans-cellular transport in which various macro-molecules are transported across the interior of a cell. Adsorptive-mediated transcytosis provides a means for brain delivery of medicines across the blood-brain barrier.

Why are the spike proteins designed to readily adsorb across the blood brain barrier? Could this mode of action be intended to deliver other medicines and chemicals, genetic instructions or autoimmune attacks to the brain cells? Is this the real reason for encephalitis and brain hemorrhage following both infection and vaccination? What are the ramifications of spike proteins accumulating in the brain? Will recently vaccinated persons suffer acute or permanent brain damage from these experimental injections?

The research also showed that inflammation increases spike protein uptake in the brain and lungs. When the animals were induced with inflammation, the intravenously-administered spike proteins entered the brain more readily. People who eat a plant-based, anti-inflammatory diet are more equipped to survive spike protein attacks to the brain.

Engineering coronavirus spike proteins for human experimentation and vaccine development

Naturally-occurring coronaviruses were first identified in the mid-1960s. They are named after the crown-like spikes on their surface. These viruses are prevalent in animals; however, four coronaviruses are known to infect humans, including 229E, NL63, OC43, HKU1. All of these strains cause mild, cold-like symptoms in humans.

In the twenty-first century, scientists have been studying and engineering the coronavirus spike protein. Scientists can splice genes into the coronavirus spike protein, allowing natural selection to rapidly mutate the spike protein in the lab, one gene at a time. This serial passage technique hides any trace of human interference, but the advanced attachment properties of the resulting virus are a dead give-way that the virus was manipulated in a lab. This controversial gain-of-function research was banned in the US in 2004, but continued to take place in the US and abroad — as long as the research was conducted to invent new vaccines. Today, new experimental vaccines are being unleashed, as the outbreaks occur in real time.

Since coronavirus gain-of-function research began, three new coronaviruses have emerged, causing severe illness in humans. SARS-CoV-1 was first identified in China in 2003; MERS-CoV was first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012; and today’s SARS-CoV-2, was first identified in Wuhan, nearby the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

Beijing researchers affiliated with the Academy of Military Medical Science published a study in June 2020, explaining the methods they used to modify coronavirus spike proteins to exploit human lung cells. The researchers equipped mice with the ACE2 receptor from human lung cells. By exploiting the ACE2 receptor, the spike protein is engineered to attack the brain and lungs of humans. The damage of this laboratory-leak vaccine experiment will only continue as new vaccine experiments go live on the population, translating spike proteins in human cells and attacking human brains into the unforeseeable future.

