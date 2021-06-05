17-year-old boy hospitalized after Pfizer’s covid “vaccine” almost killed him

A teen boy from Pittsburgh is having to be hospitalized after the second Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injection from Pfizer caused him to develop severe myocarditis.

The parents of 17-year-old Alex Franks say he was perfectly healthy prior to getting “vaccinated” for the Chinese Virus, but that everything went downhill after he got jabbed at “warp speed” in accordance with Donald Trump’s mass injection program.

Androtrex® is a vegan-friendly, herbal formula specially crafted to help support normal hormone balance in men and naturally strenghten male vitality.“It was the middle of the night,” Franks told local media about when he first started to develop severe adverse effects from the injection. “I was walking upstairs from the basement when I got a sudden constricting feeling in my chest.”

Franks’ parents immediately rushed their son to the hospital where it was determined that he had serious inflammation around his heart. Doctors refused to link the condition to the injection, but Franks’ parents have come to that conclusion all on their own.

“That’s when things became eye-opening for us because it became much more serious very, very fast,” Karen Franks stated.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is supposedly looking into the matter to determine whether or not the “Operation Warp Speed” injection is linked to the boy’s serious health condition.

You can watch a news segment about the incident below:

Young boys, men most damaged by Pfizer’s mRNA injection

It is apparently more common than many people realize for young people, and especially young men, to develop heart inflammation after being injected with Pfizer’s mRNA injection for the Chinese Virus.

Serious symptoms usually emerge after the second shot, though the medical establishment is claiming that the jabs are unrelated and that this sudden emergence in new cases of myocarditis is a “mystery.”

“It can occur at any age for a number of reasons,” said John Williams of UPMC Children’s Hospital in a canned statement.

“We see myocarditis in otherwise healthy children with common viruses,” he added. “Right now, it’s not clear that these cases are more than what we would normally see.”

While Franks is reportedly feeling a little bit better, he still has to undergo another MRI to verify that no lasting damage was caused by the Pfizer injection. And, of course, his family still supports the “vaccine” and wants others to line right up and get it, just like their son did.

“It’s helpful to know all of the side effects so you can react quickly,” Karen Franks says.

It is a shame that parents like the Franks are choosing to bury their heads in the sand concerning the dangers and ineffectiveness of these injections. As they watch their children suffer, and in some cases die, all of them as quoted by the mainstream media seem to still be supportive of this obvious eugenics operation.

“I can’t believe the parents still support the vaccine,” wrote one commenter at Citizen Free Press. “Their child could have died. Other children may die because of their support for the vaccine. Sick.”

Another wrote that he will not be participating in this experimental gene therapy operation because he has chosen to be a part of the unvaccinated control group, thus allowing him to remain non-GMO.

“There have been 5,100 deaths from the vaccine and counting,” wrote another.

“This isn’t as rare as they claim. No one should get this vaccine. It’s a medical experiment. They are pushing for FDA approval so they can charge for it.”

Yet another suggested that people with certain blood types are reacting more to the injections than others, which could point to targeted depopulation based on bloodline.

More related news stories about how Trump’s Chinese Virus injections are harming and killing Americans can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

citizenfreepress.com

wpxi.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Androtrex® is a vegan-friendly, herbal formula specially crafted to help support normal hormone balance in men and naturally strenghten male vitality.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.