From “conspiracy theory” to viable theory: Indy media was right again about covid’s lab origin

After being “debunked” by the mainstream media as “misinformation,” the lab origin theory behind the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is suddenly being adopted by the establishment as conspiracy fact, much to the chagrin of Democrats.

You see, there is no room for the Chinese Virus to have come from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, because that is where Donald Trump first suggested that it may have originated – and we cannot have anyone “credible” agreeing with Trump, right?

Martin Armstrong of Armstrong Economics penned a lengthy piece about the hypocrisy of the corporate media in claiming the moral and factual high ground all this time, only to now switch its tune in favor of the narrative once promoted by Trump.

“You were labeled a right-wing nut-job for uttering the possible thought that this deadly pathogen might have leaked from the lab, and they would usually call you a racist-conspirator as well just to spice up the label,” Armstrong jokes about the politicization of the plandemic by the left.

“Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube all joined in with the government to promote the party-line communist-style and began canceling anyone who dared to question their government propaganda. This is the only time perhaps I would like to have been President for a week to send in the troops and charge the head of every one of these free-press organizations with treason.”

Who is really responsible for unleashing the Chinese Virus?

Androtrex® is a vegan-friendly, herbal formula specially crafted to help support normal hormone balance in men and naturally strenghten male vitality.Retired New York Times science editor Nicholas Wade is credited with being the first to really get the ball rolling as far as the narrative shift. He published an article putting the mainstream media on blast for lying this past year.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is also complicit, having denied any possible link between the Chinese Virus and China. Thanks to this WHO declaration contradicting the obvious, the corporate media ran with the bat wet market narrative before eventually scrapping China from the equation entirely.

While China may not be directly responsible for unleashing the plandemic, it was certainly used as a pawn to perpetrate what is intended to come out of this whole thing: the great reset.

In Armstrong’s view, neither the U.S. government nor the Chinese government is likely responsible for creating the Wuhan Flu. Instead, he suspects that the World Economic Forum (WEF), led by eugenicist Klaus Schwab, is behind the whole thing.

“The [O]uija board point to the World Economic Forum for [which] Fauci even appears in their Great Reset promotion videos,” Armstrong writes.

“I maintain that China did NOT leak this virus intentionally NOR do I believe it was a careless leak. I believe those behind the Great Reset PAID an employee there to leak this virus. The investigation should look for a FORMER employee or one that came into wealth without explanation.”

Unfortunately, there may never be one consensus as to the origin of the Chinese Virus because of intense political conflict over the narrative. To even suggest that the virus may have come from a lab is still viewed by leftists as a “far-right conspiracy theory” perpetrated by “white supremacist Trump supporters.”

“Trump had to be painted as racist and a xenophobic nut case to dare blame the Chinese for possibly leaking the virus upon the world,” Armstrong says.

“Simply because Trump said that was a possibility, the LEFT, media, and Big Tech in tow had to stamp out anyone who dared to say such a thing and cancel them for they were not human in their books. They secretly yearned for the power of Stalin to just make people vanish into work camps to die by the millions.”

You can keep up with the latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) deception at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ArmstrongEconomics.com

NaturalNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Androtrex® is a vegan-friendly, herbal formula specially crafted to help support normal hormone balance in men and naturally strenghten male vitality.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.