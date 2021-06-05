More than 10,000 vaccinated people catch Wuhan coronavirus – leading many to question if vaccines really work

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it has recorded more than 10,000 cases of so-called breakthrough infections. These infections involve people who contract the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) at least 14 days after their final COVID-19 vaccine dose. The public health agency still insisted that such instances are “relatively rare.”

According to a Russia Today (RT) article, the CDC reported 10,262 instances of fully vaccinated people becoming infected with COVID-19. The figures published in the May 28 edition of the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report came from 46 U.S. states and territories. Less than seven percent of those who suffered breakthrough infections were hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms. Meanwhile, a total of 1.6 percent – or around 160 people – died as a result of these breakthrough infections.

Androtrex® is a vegan-friendly, herbal formula specially crafted to help support normal hormone balance in men and naturally strenghten male vitality.The same RT report said it was “likely” that the number of breakthrough infections is much higher than reported. According to the CDC, this is because reporting of such breakthrough cases is voluntary. It also does not include asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who were never tested.

Despite the more than 10,000 cases of breakthrough infections reported, the CDC has insisted that these cases are “relatively rare.” The public health agency said: “The number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths that will be prevented among vaccinated persons will far exceed the number of vaccine breakthrough cases.”

The CDC announced early this month that it would limit monitoring of breakthrough cases. The public health agency said it would only report patients with COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infection that were hospitalized or died. It explained that the move aimed to “help maximize the quality of the data collected on cases of greatest clinical and public health importance.”

CDC official Dr. Thomas Clark said in an interview that “few worrying patterns” in their collected data prompted the shift in reporting strategy. “I don’t think we’re missing out on this data. It’s just sort of a package of how we’re looking at these questions [regarding breakthrough infection,” he said. The CDC official added that other studies looking at the severity of COVID-19 infections in vaccinated and unvaccinated people are being planned.

COVID-19 tests also have a role to play in the increased number of breakthrough infections

The reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test is the gold standard for COVID-19 testing. However, even its inventor Kary Mullis said that the test should not be used as a diagnostic tool. But a May 18 Off-Guardian report elaborated on how the CDC makes use of RT-PCR test data to paint COVID-19 vaccines as effective. (Related: Evidence emerges that COVID tests are faulty. FDA and CDC admit as much.)

According to the report, the CDC used two main factors to justify the purported effectiveness of vaccines. First, it altered the cycle threshold (CT) values of the PCR test for COVID-19 – which was unreliable to begin with. These tests were then manipulated to reflect a high number of false positive results.

Second, the agency made use of the broad definition of COVID-19 cases. According to the current definition, anyone who shows a positive test result even though they have no symptoms at all is automatically considered a COVID-19 case.

The article also alleged that the public health agency made two new rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated cases. First, it removed asymptomatic or mild infections from the definition of a COVID-19 case – which the agency announced early this month. This meant that vaccinated people who experience COVID-19 with little to no symptoms will no longer be considered COVID-19 cases.

Second, the CDC lowered the CT value of RT-PCR tests from suspected breakthrough infections. A late April 2021 update on the agency’s website instructed state health authorities to “submit only specimens with a CT value of [less than] 28 … for sequencing.” It continued that sequencing is not feasible with specimens that have a higher CT value. This essentially meant that the CDC suggested laboratories to lower CT values to 28 cycles or less for potential breakthrough infections. (Related: Vaccinated people now being tested at 28 PCR cycles, which almost guarantees a “negative” covid result.)

The Off-Guardian article ultimately remarked that the CDC’s new policies “effectively created a tiered system of diagnosis.” It said: “From now on, unvaccinated people will find it much easier to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than vaccinated people. If the new rules are applied, the only possible result is that the official records will show that COVID-19 is much more prevalent among the unvaccinated. This is a policy designed to continuously inflate one number and systematically minimize the other.”

Visit Pandemic.news to read more articles about COVID-19 breakthrough infections.

Ramon Tomey

Sources include:

SHTFPlan.com

RT.com

CDC.gov

MSN.com

Off-Guardian.org

Androtrex® is a vegan-friendly, herbal formula specially crafted to help support normal hormone balance in men and naturally strenghten male vitality.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.