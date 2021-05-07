Vaccinated people now being tested at 28 PCR cycles, which almost guarantees a “negative” covid result

New evidence has emerged to suggest that people who get injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) are being administered a different PCR test than people who are not injected, making it appear as though the “vaccine” was “effective.”

Remember when we warned you that PCR tests here in the United States were intentionally “tuned” too high, producing many false positives? Well, they are now being “tuned” too low for the vaccinated in order to produce almost exclusively “negative” test results.

“More fraud,” tweeted constitutional lawyer Rocco Galati about the news.

“Test the unvaccinated at 43-45 cycles = 96.5% FALSE positives. But now they will test VACCINATED people at 28 cycles and poof! The vaccine magically works because the false positives come down. Really? Born yesterday but very early in a.m.”

In case you do not believe us or Galati, check out this document from the U.S. Centers Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which openly admits that two different PCR tests are now being used for the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

“The American CDC uses a 40+ cycle threshold to inflate the number of Covid-19 cases and generate fear based on ‘presumption,’ not deaths,” reports Taps Newswire. “40+ cycles are also used in Canada. A 40-cycle threshold produces a 97 percent false positive rate.”

Wake up, America! You’re being lied to about everything!

What this all means, of course, is that the CDC is once again propagating fraud in the name of science. This whole Chinese Virus plandemic is nothing but a scam intended to scare enough people into accepting total medical fascism – and it appears to be working just as planned.

This writer has published so many stories about these “faulty” PCR tests over the past year that one would think the entire country would know about the sham by now. Heck, the government is now openly admitting to it, and yet there are still too many people out there who believe every word that slithers out of the mouth of Anthony Fauci concerning the “dangers” of testing “positive.”

The societal fallout from all of this is exceeding that of previous world wars. People everywhere are dying from mental illness, lockdowns, masks, “vaccines,” and other fake medical interventions, believing these things to be the “cure” for the alleged “pandemic.” Nothing could be further from the truth.

“International trial lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and his large worldwide network of lawyers have all the evidence that the pandemic is a crime against humanity,” Taps Newswire says. “They are preparing major class action lawsuits against the WHO and governments. Reiner Fuellmich says a second Nuremberg may be needed.”

It is important to remember that our entire medical system has been weaponized. Drugs, vaccines, and other tools of Western medicine are largely a scam designed to enslave you with poor health and excessive government intervention into your life. Sound familiar?

“The fate of humanity depends on people seeing what is happening,” tweeted Dr. Tina Marie, M.D., in response to Galati’s tweet about the PCR testing scam. “I think many people will be forced to their knees before this ends.”

“It’s time to bring down the house!” wrote another. “Other than passing on as much information as we can, how else can we help?”

More related news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) scamdemic can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TapsNewswire.com

DrEddyMD.com

Twitter.com

CDC.gov

