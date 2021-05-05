Almost every fully vaccinated resident at a Kentucky nursing home tested positive for Covid-19

A Kentucky nursing home is reporting that most of its residents who were vaccinated for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) still ended up testing “positive” in a recent “outbreak.”

Of the 26 positive residents who were jabbed at the urging of Anthony Fauci and Donald Trump, 20 of them still somehow “caught” the virus. Four fully vaccinated healthcare personnel who work at the facility also tested positive after their injections.

All of these individuals, both residents and workers, had received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech injection at least four weeks prior to the outbreak. The government claims it only takes two weeks for the vaccines to “activate” and start “working,” it is important to note.

At the time the outbreak occurred, 79 of the nursing home’s 83 residents had already been injected. How an outbreak occurred at all is anomalous since upwards of 90 percent of residents had long prior received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech injection.

What this phenomenon suggests is that these jabs do not work as claimed and are probably spreading more of the virus as opposed to eliminating it. The government will never admit to this, of course, but there is no other logical explanation other than that the vaccines are a failure.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) jabs these elderly folks received should have already been “activated.” The fact that they failed after more than four weeks of already being in people’s arms shows that the whole thing is a farce.

China virus injections are spreading more disease, not curing it

As we also reported, there is growing evidence to suggest that Chinese virus injections are the real pandemic.

All the latest propaganda about “variants” appears to be a poorly woven cover story for the mRNA poisons that are destroying people’s immune systems while infecting them with more disease.

Researchers out of Israel found that people injected with Pfizer-BioNTech’s China virus vaccine are “disproportionately” more affected by the so-called South African variant compared to their unvaccinated counterparts.

According to the CDC, one of the already-injected residents at the Kentucky nursing home who tested positive for the Chinese virus has since died. Perhaps this individual contracted a “variant,” resulting in sudden death.

So far, there have been more than 5,800 of these types of “breakthrough” cases of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) infection in already-vaccinated Americans, according to the CDC. Seventy-four of these breakthrough cases have since resulted in death.

Pennsylvania immunologist Hooman Noorchashm wrote in an open letter concerning a similar breakthrough outbreak among fully-vaccinated nuns at the Sisters of St. Walberg rectory that indiscriminately injecting the elderly and frail is simply bad policy and should not continue.

“If you are positive for either of these tests, it is my recommendation that you delay your second shots for a minimum of 6 – 8 months,” he says about the timeframe elderly people who agree to get injected should wait between the first and second injection.

Noorchashm also says that people who recently had natural infection with the Chinese virus are “almost certainly” already immune, and thus do not need to be vaccinated at all. Doing so, he warns, could activate or reactivate the virus or one of its variants, triggering a “potentially deadly inflammatory response in their bodies.”

Meanwhile, the CDC is blaming the unvaccinated for supposedly spreading the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) to the vaccinated. This bizarre and laughably ridiculous claim, if true, only further proves that the injections are worthless, on top of being harmful.

To keep up with the latest injury and death tolls from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

