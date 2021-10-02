Food supply tips: 11 Must-have items for your pantry

Even if disaster doesn’t strike, as a prepper you need to stock up on pantry essentials so you always have various ingredients for quick, nutritious meals.

Stocking up on pantry staples also ensures that when SHTF, you won’t have to leave your home for supplies since you already have enough food for your family. (h/t to FoodStorageMoms.com)

What to stock up on

Detailed below are 11 items that you need in your pantry. Some of them can be used together to prepare no-fuss meals like pasta, canned tomatoes and spaghetti sauce.

Other ingredients, like seasonings and canned food, can be rotated and incorporated into your daily meals so nothing goes to waste.

Beans

Energy at the Cellular LevelFood like black beans, pinto beans and red kidney beans can be used to prepare different meals such as:

  • Beans and rice
  • Casseroles
  • Chili
  • Pot pies
  • Salads
  • Slow cooker meals
  • Soups
  • Stews
  • Stuffed sweet potatoes
  • Tacos
  • Wraps

Beans are amazing superfoods and they contain essential vitamins and nutrients that are good for your overall health. Most varieties of beans are also full of protein.

Beef, chicken and vegetable bouillon cubes

Chicken bouillon cubes are good for different dishes, like the broth for soups and other meals. You can also use bouillon cubes when making rice to give it a flavor boost.

If you’re worried about your sodium intake, stock up on low sodium bouillon cubes.

Boxed cake mix

Boxed cake mix is a convenient item, but you should limit your intake of cake since products like this contain sugar, which can be bad for your health if you eat it too often.

You can use boxed cake mix to make cakes for celebrations and birthdays. When SHTF, something simple like cake can help improve everyone’s mood.

Brown rice

When stocking up on brown rice, store it in an airtight container in your pantry. There are many ways to use brown rice. You can serve brown rice plain or make different variations by adding other ingredients and spices like vegetables, soy sauce or garlic powder.

Brown rice is a versatile ingredient and you can also pair it with vegetables and meat or fish like chicken, flounder, pork or salmon. And if you prefer a vegan or vegetarian option, you can make homemade burritos or salads instead.

Note that brown rice has a shorter shelf-life compared to white rice since the former has oil in the bran layer. If you stock up on brown rice, it should last for up to six months in your pantry.

Canned tomatoes

Canned tomatoes are are pantry must-have because you can use them to make pasta and other dishes such as:

  • Beef goulash
  • Jambalaya
  • Mole chili
  • Sausage soup
  • Soups
  • Stews
  • Taco pasta
  • Tomato and black bean soup
  • Stir fries

You can also buy different variations of canned tomatoes like diced and stewed options. Like other items in this list, canned tomatoes are also rather affordable.

Canned vegetables

You can save money by stocking up on canned vegetables while they’re on sale or by using discount coupons. When SHTF, serve heated canned vegetables as a side dish with foods like chicken, meatloaf, pork chops or turkey breast.

Canned vegetables don’t taste as fresh as fresh vegetables, but they still have similar nutrition profiles. Stocking up on canned vegetables ensures that you will have access to healthy foods even after disaster strikes and it’s not safe to leave your home.

Stock up on the following canned vegetables:

  • Artichoke hearts
  • Asparagus
  • Beets
  • Carrots
  • Corn
  • Green beans
  • Green chilies
  • Peas
  • Potatoes
  • Sauerkraut

Flour

Stock up on flour too because you need it for baking and making sauces. With flour, you can also make pancakes and waffles.

Additionally, flour can be used to coat chicken before frying or as a sauce thickener.

Hot sauce and salsa

Get hot sauce and salsa if your family likes spicy foods. These condiments can be used for many dishes such as fried chicken, rice and tacos.

Here are some suggestions on how to use hot sauce to give dishes a spicy kick:

  • Add some hot sauce to scrambled eggs.
  • Add it to stir-fries.
  • Make buffalo chicken wings.
  • Use hot sauce for homemade marinades.
  • Mix hot sauce and mayo to make an all-purpose spicy sauce.
  • Make spicy cheese toast.

Pasta

With pasta, you can make a filling meal with some cheese, canned tomatoes and spaghetti sauce. Stock up on a versatile selection of pasta like fettuccine, macaroni, rotini and spaghetti.

Pasta can also be used for homemade soups with other ingredients like meat, veggies and seasonings. (Related: Food supply 101: What to cook when SHTF.)

Peanut butter

Peanut butter is another pantry staple that’s essential for homesteaders and preppers because it can be used for sandwiches and other recipes.

If you need a quick snack, serve apple slices with peanut butter or make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for your kids. Peanut butter is also great for crackers, cookies or other homemade desserts.

Seasonings

No pantry is complete without a variety of seasonings that will add flavor to many dishes. Some of the best herbs to stock up on include black pepper, cayenne pepper, Cajun seasoning, garlic powder, garlic salt and seasoning salt.

If you’re on a tight budget, you can save a bit of money by buying brand-name spices and seasonings. Another option is to buy seasonings at the dollar store.

If you’re not sure what to stock on, check this list and plan meals using versatile and affordable ingredients. Stocking up on food supplies a.s.a.p. also ensures that when SHTF, you have enough food in your pantry.

Visit FoodSupply.news for more articles about the different items you can buy for your survival stockpile before disaster strikes.

Zoey Sky 

Sources include:

FoodStorageMoms.com 1

ACoupleCooks.com

EatThis.com

FoodStorageMoms.com 2

TheKitchn.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.