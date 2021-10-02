Food supply tips: 11 Must-have items for your pantry

Even if disaster doesn’t strike, as a prepper you need to stock up on pantry essentials so you always have various ingredients for quick, nutritious meals.

Stocking up on pantry staples also ensures that when SHTF, you won’t have to leave your home for supplies since you already have enough food for your family. (h/t to FoodStorageMoms.com)

What to stock up on

Detailed below are 11 items that you need in your pantry. Some of them can be used together to prepare no-fuss meals like pasta, canned tomatoes and spaghetti sauce.

Other ingredients, like seasonings and canned food, can be rotated and incorporated into your daily meals so nothing goes to waste.

Beans

Food like black beans, pinto beans and red kidney beans can be used to prepare different meals such as:

Beans and rice

Casseroles

Chili

Pot pies

Salads

Slow cooker meals

Soups

Stews

Stuffed sweet potatoes

Tacos

Wraps

Beans are amazing superfoods and they contain essential vitamins and nutrients that are good for your overall health. Most varieties of beans are also full of protein.

Beef, chicken and vegetable bouillon cubes

Chicken bouillon cubes are good for different dishes, like the broth for soups and other meals. You can also use bouillon cubes when making rice to give it a flavor boost.

If you’re worried about your sodium intake, stock up on low sodium bouillon cubes.

Boxed cake mix

Boxed cake mix is a convenient item, but you should limit your intake of cake since products like this contain sugar, which can be bad for your health if you eat it too often.

You can use boxed cake mix to make cakes for celebrations and birthdays. When SHTF, something simple like cake can help improve everyone’s mood.

Brown rice

When stocking up on brown rice, store it in an airtight container in your pantry. There are many ways to use brown rice. You can serve brown rice plain or make different variations by adding other ingredients and spices like vegetables, soy sauce or garlic powder.

Brown rice is a versatile ingredient and you can also pair it with vegetables and meat or fish like chicken, flounder, pork or salmon. And if you prefer a vegan or vegetarian option, you can make homemade burritos or salads instead.

Note that brown rice has a shorter shelf-life compared to white rice since the former has oil in the bran layer. If you stock up on brown rice, it should last for up to six months in your pantry.

Canned tomatoes

Canned tomatoes are are pantry must-have because you can use them to make pasta and other dishes such as:

Beef goulash

Jambalaya

Mole chili

Sausage soup

Soups

Stews

Taco pasta

Tomato and black bean soup

Stir fries

You can also buy different variations of canned tomatoes like diced and stewed options. Like other items in this list, canned tomatoes are also rather affordable.

Canned vegetables

You can save money by stocking up on canned vegetables while they’re on sale or by using discount coupons. When SHTF, serve heated canned vegetables as a side dish with foods like chicken, meatloaf, pork chops or turkey breast.

Canned vegetables don’t taste as fresh as fresh vegetables, but they still have similar nutrition profiles. Stocking up on canned vegetables ensures that you will have access to healthy foods even after disaster strikes and it’s not safe to leave your home.

Stock up on the following canned vegetables:

Artichoke hearts

Asparagus

Beets

Carrots

Corn

Green beans

Green chilies

Peas

Potatoes

Sauerkraut

Flour

Stock up on flour too because you need it for baking and making sauces. With flour, you can also make pancakes and waffles.

Additionally, flour can be used to coat chicken before frying or as a sauce thickener.

Hot sauce and salsa

Get hot sauce and salsa if your family likes spicy foods. These condiments can be used for many dishes such as fried chicken, rice and tacos.

Here are some suggestions on how to use hot sauce to give dishes a spicy kick:

Add some hot sauce to scrambled eggs.

Add it to stir-fries.

Make buffalo chicken wings.

Use hot sauce for homemade marinades.

Mix hot sauce and mayo to make an all-purpose spicy sauce.

Make spicy cheese toast.

Pasta

With pasta, you can make a filling meal with some cheese, canned tomatoes and spaghetti sauce. Stock up on a versatile selection of pasta like fettuccine, macaroni, rotini and spaghetti.

Pasta can also be used for homemade soups with other ingredients like meat, veggies and seasonings. (Related: Food supply 101: What to cook when SHTF.)

Peanut butter

Peanut butter is another pantry staple that’s essential for homesteaders and preppers because it can be used for sandwiches and other recipes.

If you need a quick snack, serve apple slices with peanut butter or make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for your kids. Peanut butter is also great for crackers, cookies or other homemade desserts.

Seasonings

No pantry is complete without a variety of seasonings that will add flavor to many dishes. Some of the best herbs to stock up on include black pepper, cayenne pepper, Cajun seasoning, garlic powder, garlic salt and seasoning salt.

If you’re on a tight budget, you can save a bit of money by buying brand-name spices and seasonings. Another option is to buy seasonings at the dollar store.

If you’re not sure what to stock on, check this list and plan meals using versatile and affordable ingredients. Stocking up on food supplies a.s.a.p. also ensures that when SHTF, you have enough food in your pantry.

Visit FoodSupply.news for more articles about the different items you can buy for your survival stockpile before disaster strikes.

Zoey Sky

