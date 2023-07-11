Lancet study PROVES covid jabs killed large numbers of people while government covered it up

Vitamin B12 is a vital nutrient that supports normal energy levels, cardiovascular health, and the nervous system.A pre-print study that was published in The Lancet on July 5 proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” are overwhelmingly responsible for post-covid injection deaths among the “fully vaccinated.”

According to the data, 74 percent of all deaths that occur in people who got injected for covid are deaths caused by the injections themselves. This is a damning indictment of the gene therapy drug products, which were pushed on the masses as “safe and effective” through Operation Warp Speed.

The results of this new pre-print corroborate the findings of another recent paper which found that 71 percent of post-covid injection deaths are, in fact, a result of the injections themselves rather than some other cause.

“They basically were looking for the ‘cleanest’ proof of death, but it’s likely that all 71% of the cases (25 out of 35) died from the vaccine, it’s just harder to ‘prove’ that,” this earlier study, often called the Schwab paper, reveals.

As for the new study, the percentage was slightly higher but still in the same ballpark of overwhelmingly pointing to covid injections as the cause of three out of four post-“vaccination” deaths that occur.

(Related: Ever since covid jabs were unleashed via Operation Warp Speed, athlete deaths all across the world have skyrocketed by 1,700 percent.)

Most post-injection covid jab deaths involve cardiovascular damage like CLOTTING

Dr. Peter McCullough, MD, MPH, wrote an article about the newer study. After looking at a total of 325 cases, an independent review found that 73.9 percent of them were caused by covid injections.

“The vast majority had the cardiovascular system as the single fatal organ system injury to the body,” McCullough explained.

McCullough shared a screenshot of a New Zenodo link to the manuscript on July 6, the day after the pre-print was published by The Lancet. It explains how the systematic review was conducted and why covid jabs seem to be killing such a large number of people.

“We searched for all published autopsy and necropsy reports relating to COVID-19 vaccination up until May 18th, 2023,” the review states. “We initially identified 678 studies and, after screening for our inclusion criteria, included 44 papers that contained 325 autopsy cases and one necropsy case.”

“Three physicians independently reviewed all deaths and determined whether COVID-19 vaccination was the direct cause or contributed significantly to death.”

Among the possible mechanisms of injury mentioned in the paper are systemic lipid nanoparticle (LNP) and mRNA distribution, spike protein-associated tissue damage, thrombogenicity, immune system dysfunction, and carcinogenicity.

“The aim of this systematic review is to investigate possible causal links between COVID-19 vaccine administration and death using autopsies and post-mortem analysis,” it further explains.

Clocking in at 53 percent of cases, the cardiovascular system was pegged as the most implicated organ system in covid jab-associated death, followed by the hematological system at a trailing 17 percent.

The respiratory system was implicated in 8 percent of deaths and multiple organ systems implicated in 7 percent.

“Three or more organ systems were affected in 21 cases,” the researchers further noted. “The mean time from vaccination to death was 14.3 days. Most deaths occurred within a week from last vaccine administration. A total of 240 deaths (73.9%) were independently adjudicated as directly due to or significantly contributed to by COVID-19 vaccination.”

In conclusion, the researchers noted that what they discovered matches what is already known about covid jab adverse events, their most prominent mechanisms of death, and confirmed autopsy reports. Based on this, they said that “there is a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death in most cases.”

