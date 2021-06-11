STUDY: “Vaccinating” people who already had covid is pointless

Injecting people for Chinese Germs after they already tested “positive” for them is a fool’s game, according to new research that debunks the lies being pushed by Tony Fauci.

Scientists from the Cleveland Clinic say that there is “no point” in administering Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines to people who already had the disease. A study they conducted found that those who already had the Wuhan Flu “do not get additional benefits from vaccination,” despite what the “authorities” claim.

Since most people probably encountered the Chinese Virus at some point throughout the past year, even if they never showed symptoms – which is true for most “infected” people, by the way – this latest revelation would suggest that Wuhan Flu shots are pointless for everyone, and all remaining vials should immediately go into the waste bin.

If science is to be believed, then “Operation Warp Speed” and all associated efforts to mass inject everyone for the Chinese Flu is a total waste of time. It is also a flagrant act of genocide to continue pushing the shots, which are injuring and killing tens of thousands of people.

Criminal FDA never had authority to grant EUA to Wuhan Flu shots

Many people do not realize this but the FDA is only authorized to grant an EUA when there are no other remedies already available to the public. Since there are available remedies for the Chinese Virus readily available – if only the “authorities” would allow them – the FDA is breaking the law and killing people in the process.

There is absolutely no need for Chinese Virus injections, especially since they admittedly do not prevent infection or spread of the Wuhan Flu. Further, they are a deadly menace that is causing their own global pandemic of blood clots, brain damage, infertility and sudden death.

“Interestingly, no significant difference in COVID-19 incidence was observed between previously infected and currently unvaccinated participants, previously infected and currently vaccinated participants, and previously uninfected and currently vaccinated participants,” the Cleveland Clinic study found.

In other words, getting injected for the Wuhan Flu is pointless, and anyone who does it is promoting pseudoscience. Vaccinated people are also potentially spreading more disease to others by “shedding” deadly spike proteins everywhere they go.

“Importantly, not a single incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection was observed in previously infected participants with or without vaccination,” the study further found.

This writer does not expect to hear anything about these findings in the mainstream media, which continues to push the Fauci narrative that getting stabbed for the Wuhan Infection is the best thing a person can do to protect himself and stay “safe.”

Smart people will ignore these blind pleas and stick to supporting their immunity naturally through healthy living. Getting spike proteins injected into your muscle tissue (AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson) or having your DNA programmed to make spike proteins with experimental mRNA technology (Pfizer and Moderna) is not the way to go to protect yourself against the Chinese Disease.

“The study findings reveal that individuals who previously had symptomatic COVID-19 are less likely to get additional benefits from vaccination,” the paper explains in its conclusion.

“The effect of green tea compounds on zinc absorption has been scientifically validated,” a Natural News commenter wrote about his personal regiment. “I take two cups of green tea daily with a zinc supplement. Quercetin does a similar thing.”

The latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” scam can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

