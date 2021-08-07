Doctors share THEIR OWN vaccine injury horror stories, revealing that vaccines are devastating the medical profession

Medscape has launched a new portal where doctors can share their own personal stories about vaccine adverse events. And already there are well over 1,000 entries, many of which contain horror stories about how chemical injections are destroying people’s lives.

One doctor expressed concerns about how low-risk, healthy adults are being pressured by the government and the media to get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). Children and even babies are also now being pressured as well.

Another linked to the Health Resources & Services Administration website, which contains information for people who have suffered vaccine injuries to apply for compensation through the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program.

Entry after entry tells of how vaccines of all kinds, including the ones launched by Donald Trump under “Operation Warp Speed,” are damaging people’s bodies and in some cases killing them.

The medical establishment would rather us all believe that such incidents are “rare,” but the truth is that they are much more common than people think. The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) only captures maybe one percent of all injuries and deaths caused by vaccines, which means the figures are much, much higher than what the government is reporting.

“I have a hunch that every time we give the COVID vaccine we delay natural herd immunity by another 6 months,” another physician wrote. “I would rather contract the virus and have natural immunity.”

“The Cleveland Clinic has come out with a case study indicating that titers over 200 lend adequate natural immunity. This begs the question: why do we do free testing and free vaccines but not free titers? Why is that?”

This same person went on to explain that if she was in charge as opposed to medical quacks like Tony Fauci, she would be putting everyone on a vitamin D supplement and telling them to drink a gallon of water every day and go outside for 15 minutes in the natural sunlight.

“I would start a titer draw campaign and focus on those numbers,” she added.

Hospitals are being overrun with vaccinated patients suffering cardiac events

This preventative approach is something that the American government, and really most governments, never endorse or promote. The Thai government did recently grant approval for the use of the green chiretta herb in treating the Chinese Virus, but this is certainly atypical.

The Western paradigm of medicine would rather just inject everyone with experimental mystery chemicals and keep them masked forever while pushing junk food and junk living. This, naturally, is why much of the West is now a wasteland of obesity, disease and death.

“I have seen high levels of fibrinogen in vaccinated patients awaiting surgical scheduling,” revealed another doctor, specifying that almost everyone has fibrinogen levels exceeding 900 mg/dl.

A massage practitioner explained that her vaccinated patients are seeing success reversing their vaccine damage by taking proteolytic enzymes. One patient claims to have “peed out the spike protein” upon taking proteolytic enzymes as her urine was “extremely dark for 3-4 days after / while experiencing flu-like / detoxification symptoms.”

A hospital worker posted that she is seeing “at least triple the emergency codes we had even a year ago.” It is not “covid cases” that the hospital is seeing, though, but rather stroke and cardiac events that appear to be linked to the spike proteins contained in the Chinese Virus injections.

“There have been several anomalies where patients have no thrombotic history and present with significant clot burden and at times are also significantly anemic,” this person added.

To learn more about how Wuhan Flu shots are injuring and killing people, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Medscape.com

HRSA.gov

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

