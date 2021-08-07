US Physicians will now lose their medical license for reporting vaccine injuries and providing informed consent to patients

When physicians receive their medical license, they must pronounce their intellectual devotion and allegiance to the vaccine industry and its myriad of false narratives. Any healthcare professional who dares question “the science” risks losing their medical license. Any doctor who speaks out-of-line against forceful vaccine propaganda could be stripped of their title; their career destroyed; their reputation smeared.

On July 29, 2021, the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) warned all healthcare professionals that they could lose their medical license if they create or spread so-called “COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.”

No free speech for physicians, who are officially only allowed to spout vaccine propaganda

Doctors are no longer allowed to say anything that could “sow distrust” about covid-19 vaccines, and they won’t be allowed to collect their own data, share information with other doctors, make observations, or draw their own conclusions. Doctors will no longer be allowed to speak out in interviews with the media, unless the interview promotes vaccines. Healthcare professionals are no longer allowed to speak up on social media, in their private medical practice, or on their own personal website. Wellness pioneer, Dr. Joseph Mercola, was even threatened to take down 25 years of research from his website.

Doctors will no longer be allowed to speak about the medical issues caused by the vaccines, and will inevitably file fewer vaccine injury reports with the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). This government reporting system has been flooded with vaccine injury reports in 2021, with hundreds of thousands of serious injuries and tens of thousands of wrongful death reports coming from the experimental covid-19 vaccines.

State medical boards demand allegiance to the vaccine industry

The FSMB represents every medical board across the United States and will now use their authority to gag doctors and control their practice. When the organization spots “COVID-19 vaccine misinformation” in interviews, medical literature, recorded discussions or social media posts, they will punish the doctor and refer them for disciplinary action with their respective state medical board. If a doctor divulges the risks of the vaccines, and the benefits of natural immunity, he could be targeted by the all-knowing, all-powerful FSMB. If a doctor provides informed consent, immune system solutions or treatment paths, his medical license could be suspended or revoked. Dr. Eric Nepute of St. Louis was even charged by the FTC for promoting zinc and vitamin D, two efficacious treatments. America’s Frontline Doctors and medical professionals across the country are facing many levels of censorship and intimidation.

The FSMB asserts: “Due to their specialized knowledge and training, licensed physicians possess a high degree of public trust and therefore have a powerful platform in society, whether they recognize it or not.”

“They also have an ethical and professional responsibility to practice medicine in the best interests of their patients and must share information that is factual, scientifically grounded and consensus-driven for the betterment of public health.”

The FSMB is now just another enforcement arm of the vaccine industry, controlling the speech of doctors and determining what the facts are. In this way, the vaccine industry treats doctors as unintelligible puppets who must spout out fraudulent narratives about immunity and health. This subservience to the vaccine industry is exacerbated by a federal government that claims “COVID-19 vaccine misinformation is killing people.” The federal government now admits that they and the Surgeon General work with social media platforms to eliminate information that does not worship vaccine “science.”

In truth, health care professionals are being threatened to abandon their conscience and their medical ethics. Basic medical principles such as informed consent are now considered “COVID-19 vaccine misinformation” if that information leads a patient to decide that a vaccine is not right for them. The FSMB is now violating the Nuremberg Code and will be enforcing GAVI’s vax-all agenda, which disregards the science of natural immunity and uses censorship to coerce and intimidate countless people to comply with needless medical fraud (covid-19 vaccination).

Lance D Johnson

