FTC takes censorship to a whole new level, charges and fines St. Louis man for questioning vaccines, promoting zinc and vitamin D

As the covid-19 scandal continues, authorities are increasingly using censorship and intimidation tactics to control the narrative and shut down the truth. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is taking censorship to a whole new level and is targeting anyone who promotes a healthy immune system to combat SARS-CoV-2.

The FTC recently charged a St. Louis man for making fraudulent claims about covid-19. The FTC is charging Eric Nepute and Quickwork LLC in a federal court for the heinous crime of advertising zinc and vitamin D to combat covid-19. Nepute is charged with ten counts of violating the Covid-19 Consumer Protection Act and the Federal Trade Commission Act. The FTC alleges that Nepute falsely advertised his products, which contain vitamin D and zinc – two important supplements that are scientifically proven to block viral replication and prevent hospitalization.

It’s now a crime to help people treat and overcome infections

It’s now obvious that there is a global conspiracy to deprive people of their rights and make the population so ignorant and scared, they become sick and dependent on a system that will ultimately kill them off. This conspiracy seeks to restrain and eradicate healthy people and oppress everyone until they are subjected to forced propaganda, obedience training, behavioral controls and nefarious levels of medical experimentation.

Eric Nepute is the first person in the US to be charged under this new statute. According to the commission’s complaint, the Nepute Wellness Center could be fined $43,792 for each violation. This attack could steal nearly half a million dollars from Nepute, not only putting a gag order against him, but also shuttering his entire practice.

“I feel that I have not done anything wrong,” Nepute stated. “I encourage everyone to live a healthy lifestyle during this unprecedented time. My attorneys are reviewing the complaint and I have no further comments at this time.”

Acting Chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter said the FTC is “has quickly put to use its new authority to stop false marketing claims related to the pandemic.”

FTC and Big Tech working together to take down helpful information that interferes with vaccine compliance

Nepute posted a video last April encouraging viewers to drink tonic water containing quinine. The quinine is the original ingredient found in hydroxychloroquine, an effective prophylactic that helps cells absorb zinc and therefore block virus replication. “Have about 3 to 4 ounces a day of that Schweppes tonic water and take at least 50 to 100 milligrams of zinc. I’ll say that again, 50 to 100 milligrams of zinc. Do it every day as a preventative,” Nepute said in the video. Nepute included a “disclaimer” — telling viewers this wasn’t professional medical advice. The video received millions of views on Facebook but was quickly deemed “misinformation” by the Big Tech censors. The FTC, apparently working with Big Tech, began to target Nepute. They quickly went after his product “Wellness Warrior” — which includes both vitamin D and zinc.

Nepute’s claims, “COVID-19 patients who get enough vitamin D are 52% less likely to die” and “those who get enough vitamin D are 77% less likely to get the disease” were targeted by the FTC despite there being studies to back up these claims. The commission wants to stop Nepute and Quickwork from ever making health claims about vitamin D or zinc in the future.

FTC Chairwoman Rebecca Slaughter was most interested in punishing Nepute for questioning, comparing and criticizing covid-19 vaccinations. “The defendants’ claims that their products can stand in for approved COVID-19 vaccines are particularly troubling: We need to be doing everything we can to stop bogus health claims that endanger consumers,” Slaughter said.

Under these new FTC powers, targeted individuals (who promote healthy solutions to covid-19) are automatically deemed guilty. They are not innocent until proven guilty. The presumption of innocence is a core principle of due process rights, enshrined in the US Constitution. When vaccine science (and all its associated fraud) is accepted as the ultimate truth, then anyone who is targeted by the FTC for making “false claims” is not receiving due process at all. These targeted individuals are being forced to submit their speech, beliefs and allegiance to the vaccine orthodoxy, which continues to subvert the rule of law.

