STUDY: mRNA vaccines present “tragic and even catastrophic” side effects

New research published in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice and Research shows that experimental mRNA technology comes with serious risks that the medical establishment refuses to acknowledge.

Dr. Stephanie Seneff from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and naturopathic oncologist Dr. Greg Nigh took a closer look at the mRNA injections from Pfizer and Moderna to see how they might be causing serious adverse effects, discovering that they are much riskier than people realize.

Their paper, entitled “Worse than the Disease? Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of the mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19,” explains that the jabs are very sensitive to temperature, and are easily damaged if not stored in perfect conditions.

“Both are delivered through muscle injection, and both require deep-freeze storage to keep the RNA from breaking down,” it warns.

“This is because, unlike double-stranded DNA which is very stable, single-strand RNA products are apt to be damaged or rendered powerless at warm temperatures and must be kept extremely cold to retain their potential efficacy.”

The type of mRNA delivered through the injections is also entirely artificial with no comparative form in nature. Nothing like this has ever been done before, and the chances of something going wrong are exceptionally high with a strong potential for “unknown consequences.”

“… manipulation of the code of life could lead to completely unanticipated negative side effects, potentially long term or even permanent,” Seneff and Nigh warn.

Vaccinated people are shedding disease onto the unvaccinated

As is already being seen, many recipients are developing antibody-dependent enhancement, or ADE, a phenomenon provoked by the introduction of lab-created spike proteins into the human body.

These spike proteins embed themselves within antigen-presenting cells, resulting in the creation of monoclonal antibodies that produce high levels of cross-reactive antibodies that react against endogenous human proteins.

“Given evidence only partially reviewed here,” the paper further reveals, “there is sufficient reason to suspect that antibodies to the spike protein will contribute to ADE provoked by prior SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination, which may manifest as either acute or chronic autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.”

There is also evidence to suggest that vaccinated people are shedding these spike proteins onto others, resulting in the spread of prion and neurodegenerative diseases. This is creating a pandemic in and of itself, and would not be happening if the jabs had not been introduced into the public.

Rather than rush to get everyone injected like the government and media have been doing for the past several months, it would have been preferable to take a more cautious approach, especially with something as new and unpredictable as mRNA genetic reprogramming.

“Public policy around mass vaccination has generally proceeded on the assumption that the risk/benefit ratio for the novel mRNA vaccines is a ‘slam dunk,’” the paper goes on to explain.

“With the massive vaccination campaign well under way in response to the declared international emergency of COVID-19, we have rushed into vaccine experiments on a world-wide scale.”

It remains to be seen what happens with all this, but one thing is for sure: mass vaccination with mRNA vaccines was not the right thing to do. Vaccinated people are a threat to public health and the more people that get the jabs, the more disease society is likely to see.

“Let’s make sure we are clear: this is not a vaccine,” a Natural News commenter wrote. “They are using the term ‘vaccine’ to sneak this thing under public health exemptions. This is mRNA packaged in a fat envelope that is delivered to a cell. It is a medical device designed to stimulate the human cell into becoming a pathogen creator.”

The latest news about the pandemic of vaccinated people can be found at Pandemic.news.

