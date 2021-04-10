Former Pfizer scientist warns that governments and pharmaceutical companies will continue to deceive and enslave people before killing them off

Dr. Michael Yeadon, Pfizer’s former Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy and Respiratory Disease, warns that governments will continue to deceive populations and lie to people about infectious disease diagnosis, transmission and risk. The government’s perpetual deceit and authoritarianism during the covid-19 scandal has been used to control, discriminate, oppress, harass, divide and segregate people using discriminatory lockdowns, DNA swabs, mask mandates and other medical edicts that falsely imprison people, deprive people of due process and civil liberties. This authoritarianism, unaccountable to the law, provides a pathway for governments and pharmaceutical companies to enslave people, kill people and cover up their crimes.

The medical tyranny put in place during the covid-19 scandal will allow for continual mass murder

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.In an interview with LifeSiteNews, Dr. Yeadon said, “Look out the window, and think, ‘why is my government lying to me about something so fundamental?’ Because, I think the answer is, they are going to kill you using this method. They’re going to kill you and your family.” Dr. Yeadon spent 32 years in the pharmaceutical industry leading new medicines research, and knows how Pfizer and other drug companies manipulate, coerce and control media and governments to essentially maim people for profits.

During the covid-19 scandal, dozens of governments converged in unison to push the same lies about “asymptomatic transmission” which has been thoroughly investigated and debunked by scientists around the world. Yet, all the authoritarian policies enacted by governments around the world hinge on convincing the masses that this lie is true. This conspiracy is so powerful, it has deprived human rights and threatened longstanding medical rights such as informed consent, body autonomy, power of attorney, medical privacy, medical discrimination, due process, and basic civil liberties.

Dr. Yeadon addressed the most recent propaganda and tyranny surrounding the covid-19 scandal, including the terror of new covid variants, a fear tactic that is broadcast to justify the need for new lockdowns and travel restrictions. He also spoke out against Vaccine Passports, a digital surveillance and tracking system that uses QR codes to grants permission to only the vaccinated to be free in society. He said these authoritarian, coercive and discriminatory vaccination procedures would put the world on path to slavery and human carnage that far exceeds the massacres of the 20th century.

The arrival of these new covid variants provides opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to continue developing mRNA booster vaccines. Under a Vaccine Passport system, pharmaceutical companies would require perpetual compliance to new boosters and mRNA inoculation updates in order for people to participate in society. This level of totalitarianism would fall under the definition of crimes against humanity, especially when the experimental technology comes with its own set of risks and inevitably maims and kills a set percentage of the population. (Related: Pfizer’s vaccine studies are based on FRAUD and put lives in danger, warns former Pfizer vice president.)

Science and medicine are quickly being replaced by totalitarian authorities that facilitate medical fascism

Dr. Yeadon said the world is in dangerous territory because all the media outlets and Big Tech platforms are pushing the same propaganda on the covid-19 scandal, censoring the truth and brainwashing the masses with lies upon lies.

Companies like Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson are already getting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, to manufacture billions of new booster shots that will also be approved for emergency use authorization and pushed onto the perpetual lab rat populations of the world. Under this insane new precedent, drug companies will not be required to “perform any clinical safety studies” and can forcibly experiment on and abuse the population with new vaccine campaigns and perpetual permission-seeking through the Vaccine Passport app surveillance systems.

Yeadon warned that this new scientific dictatorship will be able to push out unregulated vaccines, and victims will have no recourse when they are injured or killed because these vaccine companies contract with governments to have immunity from prosecution. This will allow drug companies and medical fascists to come up with new mRNA sequences, which will “go from the computer screen of a pharmaceutical company into the arms of hundreds of millions of people, [installing] some superfluous genetic sequence for which there is absolutely no need or justification.”

Yeadon said everyone should “fight like crazy to make sure that system never forms.” Because if it does, it will introduce a system of human slavery and segregation that installs a permanent form of medical fascism and genocide that makes the evils of Stalin, Mao, and Hitler appear mild.

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.