Vaccinated people causing vaccine-resistant coronavirus strains to emerge: Study

Unvaccinated individuals have been accused of being responsible for the spread of vaccine-resistant Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) variants. Authorities and mainstream media outlets have pointed their fingers at Americans refusing to get the vaccine even as the delta variant spreads throughout the country. However, a new study said people vaccinated against COVID-19 are the ones to blame.

In a study published July 30 in Scientific Reports, Researchers from Austria, Switzerland and Spain used statistical modeling to determine how variants of  SARS-CoV-2 – the virus behind COVID-19 – mutate and bypass vaccine-induced immunity.

The study authors found in their model that "the highest risk of resistant strain establishment occurs when a large fraction of the population has already been vaccinated, but the transmission is not controlled." They also noted that when a large fraction of the population is inoculated, especially those at high risk for COVID-19, "policy-makers and individuals will be driven to return to pre-pandemic guidelines and behaviors conducive to a high rate of virus transmission."

“When most people are vaccinated, the vaccine-resistant strain has an advantage over the original strain,” stated co-author Simon Rella to media outlets on August 6. “This means the vaccine-resistant strain spreads through the population faster at a time when most people are vaccinated.”

According to Children’s Health Defense, the findings of the July 30 study followed the concept of selective pressure – which refers to the force that drives the evolution of organisms. Study co-author Fyodor Kondrashov explained: “Generally, the more people are infected, the [higher] the chances for vaccine resistance to emerge.”

“By having a situation where you vaccinate everybody, a vaccine-resistance mutant [strain] actually gains a selective advantage,” explained Kondrashov, adding that this was the reason for the delta variant’s more infectious nature. (Related: “Breakthrough” cases of Covid-19 caused by the VACCINATED as Joe Rogan reveals the peer-reviewed science behind it on his world-famous podcast.)

Authorities INSIST on booster shots against vaccine-resistant strains

Belgian medical expert Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche previously voiced concern over mass inoculation campaigns against COVID-19. He said back in March 2021 that continued mass vaccinations campaigns “will enable new, more infectious viral variants to become increasingly dominant” and cause a sharp increase in new cases.”

“There can be no doubt that this situation will soon lead to complete resistance of circulating variants,” he said.

Despite these findings, authorities in the U.S. have doubled down on the need for booster shots.

In July of 2021, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky expressed concern that SARS-CoV-2 may evolve and bypass vaccines. She told reporters during a July 27 teleconference: “The largest concern … [we] are worried about is [the SARS-CoV-2] virus and the potential mutations. We have a very transmissible virus, which has the potential to evade our vaccines in terms of how it protects us from severe disease and death.”

But Walensky warned that their “big concern is the next variant that might emerge, just a few mutations … away, could potentially evade our vaccines.” The CDC director reiterated the need for COVID-19 vaccination to keep the virus and its mutations under control.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci also defended the need for booster shots against the delta variant. During a July 8 Face the Nation appearance, he said that a third COVID-19 vaccine dose may be needed for Americans.

“Certainly. It is entirely conceivable, maybe likely, that at some time we will need a boost,” Fauci said. (Related: IT NEVER ENDS: Anthony Fauci says booster dose of coronavirus vaccine will be necessary in the future.)

The NIAID director clarified, however, that a booster shot “may be differentially needed depending upon the age of individuals and their underlying conditions.” He continued that an official, final recommendation for booster shots will be based on data from “both laboratory and clinical studies.” According to Fauci, the National Institutes of Health – NIAID’s parent agency – was in charge of conducting the studies alongside the CDC and other agencies.

VaccineDamage.news has more articles about COVID-19 vaccines contributing to the rise of resistant SARS-CoV-2 strains.

Ramon Tomey

Sources include:

NaturalHealth365.com

Nature.com

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

TheEpochTimes.com

DailyCaller.com

