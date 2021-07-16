IT NEVER ENDS: Anthony Fauci says booster dose of coronavirus vaccine will be necessary in the future

White House Chief Medical Counsel Dr. Anthony Fauci said a “booster” dose of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine will be necessary in the future. Fauci made the statement after he and other federal health officials met with Pfizer executives.

During a virtual meeting held on Monday, July 12, Pfizer executives presented data to Fauci and other officials on why they believe a third dose of the company’s vaccine is necessary to combat the surge in cases supposedly caused by COVID-19 variants. (Related: Pfizer CEO: People may need to take third coronavirus vaccine shot as “booster dose” … a convenient strategy for an endless revenue stream.)

Pfizer officials said the immunity supposedly provided by the company’s COVID-19 vaccine is already waning. They believe people need to take booster doses of the coronavirus vaccine six months after receiving the second dose.

The Big Pharma company claims real-world data from Israel’s vaccination drive has shown that vaccine efficacy in preventing both infection and symptomatic disease has declined six months post-vaccination. Israel said on Sunday, July 11, that it will begin offering a third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine to adults with weak immune systems.

After the meeting, Fauci appeared on CNN, where he said a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine may be needed.

“The CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] said that based on the data we know right now, we don’t need a booster,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that it won’t change, and we might need, as a matter of fact, at some time to give boosters across the board or select groups, such as the elderly or those with underlying health conditions.”

In a separate interview with CBS, Fauci also talked about how booster doses will be necessary in the future. “Certainly, it is entirely conceivable that at some time we will need a boost,” said Fauci.

Fauci says federal government will make announcement soon regarding booster doses

During his appearance on CNN, Fauci insisted that the federal government has not yet made a decision regarding the need for booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“If in fact, there’s a decision if and when to get boosters, then we will hear about it,” he said. “But it will be based on a comprehensive study, not on the announcement from a pharmaceutical company.”

During his appearance on CBS, Fauci said the official and final recommendation regarding booster doses will be based on data from “both laboratory and clinical studies.” He added that the National Institutes of Health – the federal health research institute that Fauci also works for – is already in the process of conducting studies regarding booster doses in conjunction with the CDC and other agencies.

Fauci also claimed that the need for booster doses does not mean that the coronavirus vaccines are not effective. Addressing concerns that the vaccine has not been approved, Fauci said he would be shocked if the “extraordinarily effective” vaccine is not going to be approved.

Both the CDC and the FDA have come out in support of Fauci. In a joint statement, the two agencies said: “We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed.”

While it seems like the federal government wants to wait before giving people booster doses, Pfizer wants them to be distributed immediately. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has repeatedly claimed that his company’s coronavirus vaccine will be an annual necessity like a flu shot.

Pfizer said it believes a booster dose of the company’s vaccine will give people the “highest levels” of protection.

