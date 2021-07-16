CLAIM: CDC whistleblowers say covid vaccines have already killed 50,000 Americans

Dr. Peter McCullough, one of the most highly cited physicians on the early treatment of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), has put out an explosive new video claiming that Wuhan Flu shots have already killed more than 50,000 Americans.
Calling the so-called “vaccine” a “bioweapon,” along with the Chinese Virus itself, Dr. McCullough alleges that the entire plandemic is a form of bioterrorism against the people, its purpose to cull and depopulate a great many of them.
“As this, in a sense, bioterrorism phase one was rolled out, it was really all about keeping the population in fear and in isolation and preparing them to accept the vaccine, which appears to be phase two of a bioterrorism operation,” McCullough stated during a recent webinar with German attorney Reiner Fuellmich and several other doctors.
“Both the respiratory virus and the vaccine delivered to the human body the spike protein, the gain of function target of this bioterrorism research.”
McCullough’s video is available for viewing at this link.
Hundreds of thousands of lives could have been saved with treatments for covid that were banned by the government
During the talk, McCullough made the bold claim that at least three whistleblowers, two of them from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), have confirmed that the true number of deaths caused by Fauci Flu shots is considerably higher than what the official numbers show.
Since VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) only captures maybe one percent of all adverse events that actually occur, it is likely that the true count is orders of magnitude higher than what is being reported.
“Fifty-thousand deaths,” McCullough stated. “So, we actually have more deaths due to the vaccine per day than certainly the viral illness by far. It’s basically propagandized bioterrorism by injection.”
According to VAERS, there have been 5,993 officially reported deaths from Chinese Virus injections. If this accounts for just one percent of all actual deaths, then the truth death count is actually closer to 600,000, though this cannot be proven.
Meanwhile, 600,000 people are said to have died after testing “positive” for the Wuhan Flu, and McCullough says that at least 85 percent of these deaths could have been prevented had the government allowed for early treatment with drugs like hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and ivermectin.
“Instead, people were told to stay home and not return to the hospital unless their symptoms got worse, such as severe breathing problems,” reports Algora. “By then it was too late for many. They were placed on ventilators and died.”
“The vast majority of doctors jumped in lockstep to follow these erroneous ‘guidelines’ handed down by the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Those guidelines neglected to place any focus on the treatment of sick patients and, from the beginning, as early as April 2020, started emphasizing the need for a vaccine as the only real hope of beating back the virus.”
According to McCullough, everything the government and public health figureheads suggested or mandated throughout the plandemic only made things worse. Suppressing proven treatments (i.e., HCQ and ivermectin) while pushing unproven ones (i.e., “vaccines”) is a recipe for mass death and destruction, which is exactly what we are now witnessing with the emergence of “variants.”
These variants are nothing more than adverse events caused by the vaccines themselves, and yet the media and government are blaming the “unvaccinated” for their spread, which is certifiably false.
McCullough is working hard to change the public’s view of the jabs, noting that many are now experiencing vaccine regret after having foolishly taken the injection.
More of the latest news about Chinese Virus deception can be found at Pandemic.news.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
