Mainstream doctors, scientists appear to be under mass covid vaccine hypnosis spell

Every medical “authority” who is going along with the government’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” agenda must be under some kind of hypnotic spell because it was known pretty much since day one that there are already safe and effective remedies for the Chinese Virus that do not require dangerous experimental injections.

In a recent interview, Dr. Peter McCullough from Baylor University explained that the entire world is now being subjected to a form of medical bioterrorism as a result, all thanks to the systematic suppression of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and other early treatments for the Wuhan Flu.

McCullough says that the medical establishment’s rejection of already available remedies for the Chinese Virus “was tightly linked to the development of a vaccine,” the insinuation being that jabs were part of the agenda all along.

Rather than allow people to protect themselves with HCQ, or encourage them to use a natural remedy like green tea, the powers that be have instead pushed everyone to get needled with mRNA chemicals that stand to permanently reprogram their DNA and possibly kill them – and millions of people are going along with it.

According to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, the German trial lawyer who interviewed McCullough, the “pandemic” was planned long in advance and is “a crime against humanity.” Fuellmich is calling for a second round of Nuremberg trials to deal with the career criminals like Tony Fauci and Bill Gates who foisted this nightmare upon us all.

McCullough: Coronavirus was little more than a “common cold” for most people

McCullough believes that there are two “waves” of bioterrorism associated with the plandemic: the coronavirus itself and the rollout of dangerous “Operation Warp Speed” vaccines, which may have already killed upwards of 50,000 Americans.

McCullough is fully credentialed to make such a claim, by the way. He practices internal medicine and cardiology, and is also the editor, senior editor and editor, respectively, of Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine, the American Journal of Cardiology, and Cardiorenal Medicine. He is also president of the Cardiorenal Society.

“The first wave of bioterrorism is a respiratory virus that spread across the world and affected relatively few people – about one percent of many populations – but generated great fear,” McCullough explained during a recent Oval Media webinar with other doctors.

McCullough further added that the Chinese Virus targeted “mostly the frail and the elderly, but for otherwise well people it was much like having the common cold.”

McCullough has personally treated many patients who tested “positive” for the Wuhan Flu, and says he even had the disease himself. Someone in his family also died after testing positive for it.

“Every single thing that was done in public health in response to the pandemic made it worse,” McCullough says, noting that the government took full advantage of the situation to spread fear, allowing it to ratchet up the tyranny.

McCullough: Covid vaccines are “phase two of a bioterrorism operation”

Early on in the plandemic, McCullough came up with his own treatment regimen that he says helped reduce hospitalizations by about 85 percent. He began to publish papers on it before being “met with resistance at all levels” from his colleagues.

Because of his clout, McCullough was still able to get two of his papers published. However, his were the only two “in the entire medical literature” that made it into the annals, which is a sad testament to the corruption of modern “science.”

The purpose behind the plandemic was never to eradicate some supposedly deadly virus, but rather to keep the population in fear and isolation, “preparing them to accept the vaccine, which appears to be phase two of a bioterrorism operation,” McCullough warns.

These injections, he says, deliver to the human body synthetic spike proteins “[which is] the gain of function target of this bioterrorism research.”

“What we have learned over time is that we could no longer communicate with government agencies,” McCullough says about how he has had to be careful what he says on television due to all the propaganda surrounding the issue.

“We actually couldn’t communicate with our propagandized colleagues in major medical centers, all of which appear to be under a spell, almost as if they’ve been hypnotized.”

Many good doctors, McCullough laments, are now mindlessly injecting biologically active messenger RNA into the bodies of pregnant women, for instance, completely rejecting all common sense in favor of joining the “herd.”

“I think when these doctors wake up from their trance, they’re going to be shocked to think what they’ve done to people,” he says.

McCullough continues to do whatever he can to try to encourage people to avoid the shots and learn how to take care of themselves at home, should they test positive for the Chinese Virus. It is certainly an uphill battle, though.

More on the Chinese Virus deception that continues to plague both media and politics can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

