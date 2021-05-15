Medicinal herbs effectively treat thousands of covid-19 patients in Chinese hospitals

The cures for SARS-CoV-2 have already been designed by God, prepared through evolutionary processes and synthesized by nature. More than 85 percent of covid-19 patients in China are successfully treated using medicinal plants that have been studied extensively in the field of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM).

During the 2003 SARS epidemic, The National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China studied hundreds of medicinal herbs and their principal constituents. These traditional medicines were also utilized in the covid-19 treatment guidelines for treating hospitalized patients.

On February 17, Chinese health officials reported that all 60,107 cases of covid-19 were successfully treated with TCM. The nation was exclusively using TCM to treat a vast majority of covid cases at that time. Traditional Chinese Medicine utilizes thousands of synthesized molecular compounds that are extracted from various herbs, roots, barks, seeds, berries, flowers and other plant components. Many of these phytochemicals convey an anti-inflammatory effect on human cells, allowing the innate immune system to accurately surveil pathogens and effectively respond to those pathogens.

More than 16,500 plant compounds were studied to develop an effective treatment protocol for covid-19

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.Chinese scientists put 16,500 plant compounds to the test, measuring their individual and synergistic inhibitory effects against three viral proteins, 3-chymotypsin protease, papain-like protease, and RNA-dependent RNA polymerase. The plant compounds displayed vast antiviral and immune-modulating effects against these viral proteins and enzymes. Some herbs are capable of modulating the cytokine storm, observed in severe covid cases.

The medical researchers conducted a pharmacology analysis on thousands of compounds isolated from each medicinal plant, and they discovered synergistic effects for a combination of these phytochemicals. The plants with the most effective combination of anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, immune-modulating phytochemicals were identified and studied for their therapeutic role in blocking viral attachment and mitigating the replication of SARS-CoV-2.

The plant-based compounds were studied in four critical areas:
1. For impeding virus-cell receptor binding or suppression of virus self-assembly
2. For stimulation of the host’s immunity through production of virulence factors
3. For blocking virus entry into host cells through action on the host’s enzymes or cellular entry receptor
4. For prevention of SARS-CoV-2 RNA synthesis and replication, through action on vital proteins and enzymes

The study put great focus on the plants that help mitigate hyper-inflammatory responses during covid-19 infection. Covid-19 patients at greatest risk produce an uncontrolled number of cytokines, causing a “cytokine storm” of complications. The cytokine storm is the deadly, uncontrolled systemic inflammatory response. The medicinal plants with the most anti-inflammatory properties mitigate the cytokine storm and therefore save lives.

Top plants and phytochemicals for treatment of covid-19

The top three most effective plants for treating covid-19 included licorice root, (Glycyrrhiza glabra) chicory root, (Cichorium intybus) and hibiscus flowers (Hibiscus sabdariffa). Licorice root has history of effectiveness against multiple viruses. In randomized, controlled trials, licorice root also demonstrated both a reduction of mortality for covid-19 patients and broad spectrum anti-viral activity against various causative agents.

The individual compounds with the greatest anti-inflammatory enrichment included quercetin, ursolic acid, kaempferol, isorhamnetin, luteolin, glycerrhizin, and apigenin.

Other powerful antiviral plants include olive leaf (Olea europaea), white horehound (Marrubium vulgare), black cumin seed (Nigella sativa), garden cress (Lepidium sativum), Judean wormwood (Artemisia Judaica), guava (Psidium guajava), chrysanthemum ( Glebionis coronaria), and Maryam’s flower (Anastatica). These plants contain all the correct compounds that target all three antiviral targets.

Plants that had action against two of the viral enzymes included: hairy willow herb (Epilobium hirsutum), chickpea (Cicer arietinum), and Kantarioun (Centaurea incana). Plants that had action against two of the viral proteins included: roselle (Hibiscus sabdariffa), German chamomile (Matricaria chamomilla), celery (Apium graveolens), and alfalfa (Medicago sativa).

For more wisdom on treating infections, visit Herbs.News.

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

GreatGameIndia.com

DrEddyMD.com

OnlineLibrary.Wiley.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.